Porterville High School boys and girls swim won their East Yosemite League opener against Mission Oak Tuesday at Tulare Western High School.
In final scores, the Panthers boys won 129-36 and the girls won 142-27. Porterville won every event except boys diving.
In team events for the boys, Garrett Lamb, Xavier Gutierrez, Diego Gutierrez and Trevor Riley won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 51.75 seconds. Riley, Diego Gutierrez, Levi Davis and Ryan Davis won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.04. Lamb, Ryan Davis, Levi Davis and Isaac Gutierrez won the 400 free in 4:09.
In individual events, Xavier Gutierrez won both the 200 individual medley (2:36.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.45); Trevor Riley won both the 200 free (1:51.86) and the 100 butterfly (55.12); and Isaac Gutierrez won the 50 free (24.25) and the 500 free (5:28.67).
Also winning their individual events were Ryan Davis (100 free, 55.91) and Garrett Lamb (100 back, 1:03.52).
For the girls, Mary Catherine Strizic won both the 100 fly (1:12.40) and the 500 free (5:51.14); Claire Lee the 200 IM (2:36.69) and 100 free (1:02.18); and Johanna Scheer won both the 200 free (2:12.67) and the 100 breast (1:12.45).
Also picking up individual wins were Maycee Hyder (50 free, 28.85), Brandy Moody (100 back, 1:13.20) and Liliana Garcia (1-meter diving, 77.60).
In the relays, Moody, Scheer, Strizic and Alyssa Bodoh won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:07.37. Hyder, Lee, Bodoh and Strizic won the 400 free in 4:15.45. Lee, Scheer, Ahna Davis and Emily Herrera won the 200 free in 1:58.04.
BOYS GOLF
Porterville 214
Dinuba 265
Porterville High School boys golf started off the season with a 214-265 win against Dinuba on the road. Adam and Jayden both shot 41, Ethan and Tony both shot 43, and Nash shot a 46. “Everyone played very well but still have areas for improvement,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “The team as a whole played outstanding. We are very excited about the way we played and how much more we can lower our team score.”