Porterville High School boys tennis defeated Monache 9-0 in an East Yosemite League match on the road.
In singles, No. 1 Anthony Chavez won 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Garin Wallace 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Daniel Alcantar 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 John Rose 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Samuel Campos 6-0, 6-2; and No. 6 Thomas Medina 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 1 Chavez and Rose won 8-2, No. 2 Wallace and Campos 8-1, and No. 3 Julian Lopez and Vaasu Deswal 8-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monache 6
Porterville 3
Monache High School girls tennis defeated Porterville 6-3 in an East Yosemite League match on the road.
In singles, No. 2 Alexa Baez won 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Cynthia Kasis 6-2, 6-3; No. 5 Maria Hernandez 6-1, 6-0; and No. 6 Faith Sirivong 6-1, 6-2. Baez and Kasis teamed up for an 8-2 win in the No. 2 doubles while No. 3 Annayeli Ramirez and Princessa Ceballos won 8-6.
For Porterville, No. 1 Sierra Weisenberger won 6-1, 6-2 and No. 4 Kayla Flores won 6-3, 6-1. In doubles, Weisenberger and Elle Mauck won the No.1 match 8-5.
The Marauders finished the first round of EYL with a 3-1 league record. Monache's lone loss was to Tulare Western.
BOYS GOLF
Sierra Pacific 221
Granite Hills 251
Granite Hills High School boys golf lost 221-252 to Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League match Monday. No. 1 Bryce Painter shot one under par with two birdies to score a 35 — the lowest round of the season.
Also for the Grizzlies, No. 2 Gage Snider shot a 49, No. 3 Luis Martinez 50, No. 4 Jose Medina 62, and No. 5 Juan Martinez 56.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 1
Woodlake 0
Lindsay High School’s Maria Rangel scored the lone goal in the team’s 1-0 East Sequoia League win over Woodlake at home on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Granite Hills 15
Corcoran 0
Six boys soccer players scored in Granite Hills High School’s 15-0 East Sequoia League win over Corcoran at home on Monday. The Grizzlies led 6-0 in the first half.
Salud Magana scored his team-high six goals all in the second half and also had an assist.. Alder Morales had four goals and one assist. Alan Ramos had two goals and two assists. Yahir Ramos and Celedonio Lopez had one goal and one assist each. Jonathan Carranza led the team in assist with six and also scored a goal. Max Jimenez also had an assist.
Granite took 11 shots in the first half and 14 in the second. Edgar Mejia recorded the shutout with three saves.