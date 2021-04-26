Porterville High School boys basketball started the East Yosemite League season with two wins against Mission Oak. The Panthers won Friday’s game 68-31 and Saturday’s 67-37.
In the second game, Garin Wallace led the team with 18 points. Adam Daguman had 15 and Matthew Rivera had 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Panthers split vs. Hawks
Porterville High School girls basketball split the weekend’s East Yosemite League series opener with Mission Oak. The Panthers lost Friday at home 36-29, but won Saturday at Mission Oak 42-22.
“Friday we led 20-6 late in the first half then gave up a couple of (3-pointers) to make it 20-12 at half,” PHS head coach David Kavern said. “Second half we struggled to score and only scored nine points in the second half. Played well defensively, but struggled to rebound. Gave up to many second and third shots.
“Saturday we led at half 19-11,” Kavern said. “I mentioned to the team that just like yesterday we are leading by eight and we let them hang around and they found a way to beat us. Saturday we outscored them 12-0 to go up by 20. We again played good defense but got hurt on the boards.”
Kavern noted the team was missing a few players due to softball and club basketball but should have everyone back for the upcoming Friday-Saturday series against Tulare Western. The Panthers travel to Tulare on Friday and host the Mustangs on Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Bailee Cook had 11 points, Assyria Murrietta had five, Andrea Perez had seven and Krizlyn Balboa six. On Saturday, Perez had 11 points, Cienna Enriquez and Cook had seven, and Balboa four. Camber Martinez, Emily Collins, and Mariah Castanon combined for six points.
BASEBALL
Lindsay 10
Woodlake 1
Lindsay High School baseball defeated Woodlake 10-1 in an East Sequoia League game Friday at home. The Cardinals gave up one unearned run in the top of the seven.
Senior Eddie Frias pitched five innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk. He also went 1-for three with three RBIs. Senior catcher and pitcher, Nick Dunning, threw two innings with four strikeouts. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Senior Colin McJunkin was 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot with two runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI. Freshman center fielder JJ Vazquez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Cardinals scored their runs in the first four innings with two in the first, one in the second and seven in the fourth.
“We had three consecutive hitters get hit by pitch in the third, infield fly and a line-drive double play (but) no runs. Crazy,” Lindsay head coach Brett Kendig said. “Big seven-run fourth was great. We got everyone into the game. Great day to be a Cardinal.”
Kendig said the 16 strikeouts might be a school record.
Lindsay travels to Sierra Pacific today and host Corcoran Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Mission Oak 12
Monache 4
Monache High School softball lost 12-4 to Mission Oak in an East Yosemite League game Friday at home.
Ana Rivas was the losing pitcher but the Marauders gave up eight unearned runs. “She didn’t pitch bad, we just made so many errors behind her that it was pretty hard to overcome,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said.
The team’s top hitter was Kailyn Castle who went 3-for-3 with two stand-up triples and a single. Koontz said it was an “excellent game for her.”
“Like I said, we’re just not playing very well right now,” Koontz said. “We’re not going to quit, we’re going to keep pushing it. And we’ll keep looking for the right combo. When we find it, we’ll be a good team again.”
SWIM AND DIVE
Panthers sweep Mustangs
Porterville High School boys and girls swim teams defeated Tulare Westen in an East Yosemite League meet Thursday on the road. The girls won 116-53. The boys won 96-51.
“Both boys and girls swam very well last night,” PHS boys head coach Lance Hyder said. “Tulare Western was a tough meet. They have several really fast boys. Most of our swimmers swam personal bests. The boys had an automatic valley qualifying time in the 200 medley relay, and Ethan Merritt had an automatic Valley qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke. I was happy with the way my boys competed from top to bottom. Both boys and girls teams are 7-0. 5-0 in preseason and 2-0 in league. Our next meet is Tulare Union.”
For the Porterville girls, Mary Catherine Strizic won both the 200 yard freestyle (2:12.96) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.52). Claire Lee won both the 50 free (26.79) and the 500 free (5:52.18). Maycee Hyder (2:38.12) won the 200 individual medley and Adelyne Merritt (1:20.81) won the 100 breast.
The Panthers also won all three relays. Ahna Davis, Merritt, Alondra Arroyo Rico and Hyder won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.45. Strizic, Merritt, Hyder, and Lee won the 200 free in 1:50.90. Strizic, Arroyo Rico, Karlie Wanmer, and Lee won the 400 free in 4:07.63.
The Porterville boys won the 200 medley relay in 1:44.45. On the team were Dylan Wiggins, Ethan Merritt, Chase Fisher, and Diego Gutierrez. Gutierrez, Jake Kroutil, Nick True and Merritt also won the 200 free in 1:38.76.
Gutierrez also won the 50 free in 23.40 while Merritt won the 100 breast in 1:01.40.