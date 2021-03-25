Porterville High School boys golf shot a 219 in a non-league match Wednesday against Golden West at a golf course in Lemoore. The Trailblazers did not have a team score.
For the Panthers, Adam Daguman shot a 42, Tony Fusco a 46, Jaden Gammon a 40, Atticus Nunez a 50, Breken Ramage a 47, and Jaret Garcia a 44.
“We are getting back in the swing of things for boys golf,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “It is early in the season so the team play is up and down but I see the potential of a very good team.”
Porterville hosts Monache in a non-league match today at River Island Country Club. The teams tee off at 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Central Valley Christian 6
Porterville 3
Porterville High School boys tennis lost 6-3 to Central Valley Christian in a non-league match at home Wednesday.
In singles, No. 2 Garin Wallace won 8-3 and No. 5 John Rose won 8-6. The Panthers picked up another win in doubles when No. 3 Julian Lopez and Vaasu Deswal won 8-4.