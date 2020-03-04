Eleventh-seeded Porterville High School girls basketball lost 79-48 to sixth-seeded Eisenhower on the road in the first round of the CIF State Southern Region Championship playoffs.
Jewelia Maniss led the Panthers with 21 point and Jazlynne Medrano had eight points. Jada Ortega, Madison Johnson and Cienna Enriquez had three points each. Mariyah Avila-Peterson, Bailee Cook, Zeila Rivera, Allison Martinez and Trintiy Soliz had two points apiece.
Porterville trailed 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 44-25 at halftime. Eisenhower stretched their lead to 66-35 by the end of the third.
The Panthers (31-3, 10-0 EYL) finish the season as the Central Section Division III and East Yosemite League champions.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Fresno City 6
Porterville 3
Porterville College women's tennis lost 6-3 to Fresno City in a Big 8 South Conference game at home Tuesday.
In singles, No. 1 Claire Nuno lost 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Eileen Rooney lost 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Raquel Calo lost 6-0, 6-0 and No. 4 Zoe Vasquez lost 6-3, 7-6. The Pirates' No. 5 Autumn True and No. 6 Annabelle Rivera won by default since Fresno only had four players.
In doubles, No. 1 Nuno and Rooney lost 8-2 while No. 2 Calo and Vasquez lost 8-3. No. 3 True and Rivera won by default.