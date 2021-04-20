Porterville High School boys tennis lost 5-4 to Tulare Union in an East Yosemite League match on the road Monday.
In singles, No. 2 Garin Wallace won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 5 Thomas Medina won 6-4, 5-7, 10-5. In the doubles matches, Wallace and Anthony Chavez won the No. 1 match 8-1. No. 3 Julian Lopez and Vaasu Deswal also won 9-7.
Chavez lost his No. 1 singles match by a close score of 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. No. 3 Daniel Alcantar also lost a close match 7-6, 6-4 while No. 6 Luis Rojas went down 6-2, 7-6.
Porterville girls tennis lost 5-4 at home to Tulare Union.
Girls Golf
Monache 380
Granite Hills 126
Monache High School girls golf shot a 380, while Granite Hills shot a 126 in a non-league match Monday at Porterville City Golf Course. The Grizzlies only had two golfers.
For the Marauders, Paola Lopez shot a 54, Lily Cisneros a 52, Lara Corpuz a 66, Crystal Ceballos a 71, Jesslyn Garcia a 70 and Karina Guzman a 67.
Scoring for the Grizzlies was Kierra Painter with a 57 and Melanie Tree with a 69.
Baseball
Marauders, Cardinals wrap tournament play
Monache High School baseball defeated Exeter 12-6 in the second annual Mills-Vogt Classic on Saturday.
For the Marauders, Richie Bailey and Jesus Cabanyog were named to the All-Tournament name.
Lindsay also played Saturday but lost 11-5 to Mission Oak. Making the All-Tournament team for the Cardinals was Eddie Frias.