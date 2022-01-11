Due to the recent COVID-19 surge no spectators will be allowed at Porterville College home men's and women's basketball games during the next two weeks.
“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, and out of an abundance of caution, we will not be allowing spectators at our home sporting events over the next two weeks,” the school stated.”
PC still plans to play it scheduled home men's and women's games on Wednesday without spectators. The PC men will host West Hills in a Central Valley Conference game at 5 p.m. while the PC women will also host West Hills at 7.
Those games will be live streamed and can be viewed online. The men's game can be viewed at https://youtu.be/MAX5CvuDg7k while the women’s game can be viewd at https://youtu.be/xjIMpHz3qsQ
PC's men's and women's home games on Saturday against Fresno City will also be affected as those games are scheduled to be played without spectators. The men will play at 3 p.m. and the women will play at 5.
The first home games that could possibly be played in front of spectators would be on January 26 when PC's men host Reedley with the men playing at 5 and the women playing at 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHS 41, MISSION OAK 33
Strathmore (10-7) was able to pull out an overtime win over Mission Oak on Friday. The Spartans were led by senior Erica Munoz with 17 points and four steals.
Abi Mejia had five points and 10 rebounds, Joseli Gutierrez had a solid game with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and freshman Alyssa Gonzalez added eight points and 11 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds, for SHS, which resumes East Sequoia League play when it travels to play Woodlake at 6:30 p.m. today.