Even though his team has dropped two straight games, Monache softball coach Dave Koontz felt a lot better about his team's play on Tuesday.
After Monache committed five errors that led to six unearned runs in a 7-4 loss at Edison on Monday, the Marauders played much better in a 5-3 loss at Wasco on Tuesday. Monache didn't commit an error in the losing effort as neither team committed an error.
“It was a good game, a really good game,” Koontz said. “Very well played on both sides.”
Both teams were able to limit the damage as Monache had nine hits while Wasco had 11 hits. Makenzie Haslam was able to limit the damage as she scattered 11 hits in pitching a complete game in taking the loss. Haslam walked just one. “She pitched a solid game,” Koontz said.
Devyn Emerson went 3-for-4 with a run, Ele Franklin went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Kaylee Lisenbery doubled for Monache.
“We made progress,” Koontz said. “We played good, solid defense. We're getting better. I was happy. I don't like to lose but it was a good game.
That wasn't the case on Monday. “Yes, we played very poorly defensively,” Koontz said. “We have to play better.”
Danika Sanchez had another solid outing on the mound, allowing one earned run over five innings.
“She pitched a good game,” Koontz said. “We played poorly behind her. She deserved better.”
Alysa Hernandez also didn’t allow a run in relief for Monache. “She did an excellent job in relief,” Koontz said.
Lisenbery had a three-run triple and Jaydin Sabol went 2-for-4 with two runs for Monache. “We did hit the ball pretty well,” Koontz said.
SUMMIT 11, CVC 2
The Summit Collegiate High School softball team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday afternoon with an impressive 11-2 victory over Central Valley Christian.
The Bears jumped on top in the first when Athena Bear singled in Emma Phipps. The Bears struck for 5 runs in the third and 3 in the fourth inning to blow things open.
Alexis Gonzzlez picked up the win, giving up 1 earned run on 6 hits and she struck out 15 Cavalier batters. Bear and Aurora Ismael led the Bear offense with 3 hits apiece with Ismael adding 4 RBI and Bear knocked in 2.
Gonzalez had 2 hits including an inside the park home run. Cheyenne Markin also added 2 hits for the Bears who will take their winning ways on the road to Alpaugh Thursday night before competing in the Mira Monte Tournament next weekend.