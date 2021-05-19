While the finish wasn’t exactly what it wanted the Monache softball team still had an impressive overall effort in a 5-3 win at Exeter on Monday.
Monache les 5-0 going into the bottom of the 7th inning before Exeter scored three runs, two of them earned.
Morgan Hunter was outstanding on the mound for Monache as she took a perfect game into the sixth inning. Hunter should have had a perfect game through six innings but Monache made an error on a play that should have been the third out in the sixth.
Hunter ended up allowing one earned run while striking out 10 and walking one through seven innings. “She just pitched a gem,” Monache coach Dave Koontz said.
Hunter also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. “She had a great all-around game,” Koontz said.
Ana Rivas went 2-for-4 with two runs for Monache. Freshman Burton Loflin also went 2-for-4.
Loflin now has nine hits in her last four games. “She’a on a tear right now,” Koontz said.
The Marauders next play at Porterville High at 4 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Tulare Union 230, PHS 231
Porterville was just edged out by one stroke in another nail biter with Tulare Union last week. Adam Daguman shot a 44, Tony Fusco fired a 45, Jaden Gammon had a 46, Breken Ramage had a 44, Atticus Nunez had a 55 and Carson Wallace added a 52 for PHS.
“These were not the best scores of the season but there are always ups and downs,” PHS coach David Herrera said.
The Panthers will look to bounce back against Monache on Thursday at River Island in preparation for the East Yosemite League Championship at Tulare.