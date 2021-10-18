Even though the play didn't count, it still represented what the Monache football team is all about in its 34-10 win at Delano on Friday.
And if it wasn't for a penalty, it would have been one of the most historic plays in Central Section history and certainly at least a record tying playing.
Mark Cullwel lined up to punt when a bad snap sailed over his head. But Cullwel proceeded to take the ball from the back of the end zone and run 109 yards for a touchdown.
Cullwel also picked up plenty of blocks from his teammates along the way, but the play would be called back by an illegal block.
The play though still represented what Monache coach Shane Focke preaches and that's which team is going to have the “most try hard.” “That was just a definition of most try hard,” Focke said.
“I was very proud of our kids. Delano can be a dangerous place to play. But we came out with the most try hard. Our kids came in mentally and physically prepared to play.”
Quarterback Brysn Hornsby ran for two touchdowns, David Leyva rushed for a score, Jacob Vasquez rushed for a score, Damien Espinoza also rushed for a TD for Monache (4-4).
“We ran the football really, really well,” Focke said. “If you can run the football you can control the pace of the game. Our offensive line worked their behinds off.”
Josiah Perez helped lead the Monache defense as he had nine tackles, four for a loss. Focke said his team built off the momentum it gained from the previous week's game in which it trailed Mission Oak 27-0 but almost pulled off the comeback before falling 27-26.
“We were able to capitalize on that and apply that to a complete game this week,” he said.
Other action
The Granite Hills and Lindsay High football teams both posted wins this past week as Granite Hills defeated Sierra Pacific 42-28 in Hanford on Thursday while the Cardinals won 36-3 on Friday at Farmersville.
Meanwhile the Strathmore High football team, which improved to 8-0 with a 50-21 win over Corcoran on Friday at Spartan Stadium, continues to garner attention across the Valley as the Spartans were featured on Friday night's coverage of high school football across the Valley on ABC30 and Channel 47.
VOLLEYBALL
Summit 3, Fresno Christian 0
The Summit Collegiate High School volleyball team took over first place in the East Sierra League on Thursday night, sweeping Fresno Christian 25-13, 25-18 and 26-24 in Fresno.
The Bears had a balanced attack led by Quianna Gibbs, who had 6 kills. Ayanna Monjaras had an outstanding all-around match with 5 kills, 3 aces and 29 digs. Thalia Vazquez had 3 kills, 3 aces and 14 digs while Genesis Torres added 8 aces for the Bears who improved to 15-7 overall and 6-2 in ESL play.
Summit will have a chance to win the first league championship in school history when it hosts Alpaugh at 6 p.m. Tuesday.