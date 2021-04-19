Monache High School softball split a non-league doubleheader with Taft at home on Saturday.
The Marauders lost the first game 10-7. Morgan Hunter was the losing pitcher. She had seven strikeouts but gave up eight unearned runs on five hits and two walks.
“She pitched well enough to win, we just didn’t play very good defense behind her,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said.
At the plate, Kailyn Castle went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Hunter went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Bryton Loflin went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Monache won the second game 19-9 in six innings. Castle was again a top hitter, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five runs scored. Hunter went 0-for-1 but scored four runs and was walked with bases loaded. Loflin also went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.
“And I want a special mention Caiden Stockton,” Koontz said. “She went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Very, very proud of her. Kind of a breakout game for her.”
The winning pitcher was Allie Andrighetto. She gave up six hits, had one strikeout and gave up two unearned runs.
“Once again our defense wasn’t the best but we outhit them in the second game,” Koontz said. “I was very pleased. We kind of had a depleted squad but hey, I had a great time today. Enjoyed the games. The girls really stepped up and it was a good win for us.”
BOYS SOCCER
Lindsay 2
Strathmore 0
The Lindsay High School boys soccer team beat Strathmore 2-0 in an East Sequoia League game Friday on the road. Luis Lemus and Andres Lemus scored goals for Lindsay (8-4) which remained first in the ESL at 5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 2
Strathmore 1
Lucero Herrera and Jasmine Torres scored goals for Lindsay (7-2-1) in an East Sequoia League game against Strathmore at home Friday. The Cardinals improved to 5-0-1 in the ESL.