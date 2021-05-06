Monache High School softball won a 2-1 “thriller” against league-leading Tulare Union in an East Yosemite League game Wednesday at home. The loss was the first league loss for the Tribe.
“Morgan Hunter pitched the game and just pitched an outstanding game,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said. “Gave up five hits, also had four strikeouts. But just had an outstanding game. She was pinpoint. She had bases loaded one time (and) pitched herself out of trouble. She did an excellent job against an excellent team.”
Hunter also hit a triple that put the game-winning run on base while Oriana Gutierrez also hit a triple and scored a run. Both runs were brought in by Jessica Batres who hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the first and a suicide squeeze bunt to bring in the game-winning run. “Big game for her,” Koontz said. “She’s an up-and-coming player.”
Koontz added that everybody contributed and it was a team win.
“It was a huge game for us,” he said. “It shows that we can bunt. We’re getting there as a team, we’re getting better. I’m really, really, really proud of this team. They’ve stepped up, they’ve come back. I think Monache’s back.”
BOYS TENNIS
Porterville 5
Tulare Union 4
Porterville High School boys tennis took Tulare Union out of the undefeated ranks with a 5-4 East Yosemite League win at home on Wednesday.
In singles, No. 1 Anthony Chavez won 6-1, 3-6, 10-5; No. 2 Garin Wallace 6-1, 6-3; and No. 3 Daniel Alcantar 6-1, 6-2.
Then in doubles, Chavez and Wallace won the No. 1 match 8-4 while Julian Lopez and Vaasu Deswal won 8-6.
The Panthers are now 6-2 in league along with Tulare Western. If Western can beat Union next week, and Porterville can beat Monache, PHS head coach Kurt Nielsen said they may have a 3-way tie for EYL.
BASEBALL
Strathmore 7
Farmersville 3
Strathmore High School’s Aiden Albers and Jaylen Oats pitched the Spartans to a 7-3 victory in Tuesday’s East Sequoia League game against Farmersville.
Playing at home, the combo gave up just one earned run. Albers went 4 ⅓ innings to get the win with two strikeouts. Oats pitched a solid 2 ⅔ innings with three strikeouts for the save.
Both players were key on the offensive side too. Oats was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, and an RBI. Albers was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Jacob Flores was 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
The team travels to Sierra Pacific Friday to play the league leader.