The Monache boys and girls cross country teams were able to hold their own in one of the state's top meets on Saturday at the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park.
For the boys, Ian Queenan placed third and medaled in the large school division, placing 23rd as he covered the three-mile course on a personal best 16:31. Monache coach Seth Ishida said Monache's goal was to get a feel for the course that will be used for the Valley Championships.
Many of the state's top teams also came to the meet to get used to the course that will also be used for the State Championships. Ishida referred to Newbury Park as the sensation of the meet as it was the top overall team at the meet, making the case as the best high school cross country team ever.
Monache's boys were in eighth place after the first mile with an oustanding average time of 5:20. “We were competing with Dana Hills and some of the top teams in the state and then we hit the hills,” Ishida said. “It really showed us that we need some work on the hills.”
Monache ended up in 21st, still beating Bakersfield's Liberty, Carson, Roseville, Rodriguez and Merced. Palo Alto won the large schools division while Torrance placed second.
Monte Moore also ran an outstanding PR of 17:33 to finish 79th after after running an outstanding 5:05 in the first mile.
Also for Monache Anthony Estrada finished in 18:09. Joseph Toledo finished in 18:27 and Salvador Martinez finished in 18:40. "We just need to take the success and competitiveness of the first mile and extend that week by week,” Ishida said.
The Monache girls competed without No. 1 runner Jackie Castro due to a quad injury. Three freshman girls had to run against one of the best fields of the year.
Samantha Martinez was Monache's top runner at 22:43 in 139th place. "Samantha was outstanding and I think she is starting to realize how talented she really is,” Ishida said.
“I am very proud of each of our girls and their personal bests achieved. They have had to step up all year and responded well to the added pressure and expectations."
Also for Monache's girls, Eilene Molina finished in 23:41, Aurora Park finished in 25:33.5, Evelyn Molina finished in 26:31.7 and Ashley Salazar finished in 28:32.3.
GIRLS TENNIS
PHS 8, TULARE WESTERN 1
No improbably comebacks were needed this time as Porterville stayed in command of the East Yosemite League race, remaining undefeated in the EYL as it rolled to the win against Western.
Porterville needed several dramatic comebacks to overcome Western for a 5-4 win in the first meeting between the two schools. In the first meeting the two schools split the six singles matches.
But this time Bailee Cook and Ruhani Deswal, who were blown out in the first meeting, easily won in straight sets on Monday. Rylee Jones, who also lost in the first meeting, pulled out a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 win on Monday.
Cook won 6-4, 6-0 and Deswal won 6-1, 6-4. Also in singles for PHS, Sierra Weisenberger won 6-2, 6-3, Elle Mauck won 6-3, 6-1 and Delaney Nix won 7-6, 6-4. In doubles for PHS Weisenberger and Mauck won 8-2 and Cook and Jones won 8-3.