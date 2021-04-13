Monache High School girls tennis defeated Tulare Union 5-4 in an East Yosemite League opener Monday on the road.
In singles, No. 2 Alexa Baez won 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; No. 4 Samantha Malone won 6-0, 6-4; No. 5 Maria Hernandez won 6-4, 6-1; and No. 6 Fayth Sirvong won 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, No. 3 Anayeli Ramirez and Princessa Ceballos won 8-3.
Mission Oak 5
Porterville 4
Porterville High School girls tennis lost 5-4 to Mission Oak in an East Yosemite League opener Monday at home.
In singles, No. 3 Elle Mauck won 1-6, 7-6, 10-6; No. 4 Hailey Allen won 6-3, 6-1; and No. 6 Alyssa Ibarra won 6-1, 6-1. Kayla Flores and Delaney Nix also won the No. 3 doubles 9-8.
BOYS TENNIS
Porterville 5
Mission Oak 4
Porterville High School boys tennis defeated Mission Oak 5-4 in an East Yosemite League opener Monday on the road.
In singles, No. 2 Garin Wallace won 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 Thomas Medina won 6-4, 2-6, 10-6; and No. 6 Luis Rojas won 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, No. 1 Wallace and Anthony Chavez won 8-1 while No. 3 Julian Lopez and Vaasu Deswal won 8-3.
SOFTBALL
MHS loses doubleheader to Garces
Monache High School softball lost both games in Friday’s doubleheader at Garces Memorial High School. The Marauders lost the first game 7-6 and the second 7-3.
“We played a stinker,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said. “We just didn’t play good defense. We gave up five unearned runs in the first game. We had a lead of 5-1 and blew it. Just too many errors.
“In the second game, we continued the trend. We got another four unearned runs and we lost 7-3. In both cases, the (losing pitcher) was Ana Riva. But Morgan (Hunter) and her both pitched well enough to win. I was not disappointed in my pitchers. I was disappointed in my defense. We just didn’t play good defense and we left...15 runners on base. We just didn’t have enough clutch hits.
“Just a poor two games but I still believe my team is a good team. We just need games.”
Monache’s next game is at home against Golden West on Thursday. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.