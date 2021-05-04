Monache High School girls tennis lost 5-4 to Mission Oak in an East Yosemite League match Monday on the road.
In singles, No. 3 Cynthia Kasis won 7-6, 6-2; No. 4 Maria Hernandez won 6-4, 6-0; and No. 6 Fayth Sirviong 7-6, 6-4. Anayeli Ramirez and Princessa Ceballos won the No. 3 doubles match 8-6.
In a close singles’ match, No. 2 Alexa Baez won her first set 7-5 but dropped the next two 6-1 and 10-7. No. 5 Sam Malone also lost a close singles match after winning her first set 6-2 but dropping the next 6-3 and 10-7.
BOYS TENNIS
Tulare Western 7
Porterville 2
Porterville High School boys tennis lost 7-2 to Tulare Western in an East Yosemite League match Monday on the road.
The team’s only wins came in singles with No. 2 Garin Wallace winning 6-2, 6-3 and No. 3 Daniel Alcantar winning 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Basketball
Panthers go 2-0 vs. Mustangs
Porterville High School girls basketball picked up two East Yosemite League wins against Tulare Western in last week’s series sweep. The Panthers won 44-11 on Friday and 49-24 on Saturday.
On Friday, Camille Martin led the team with seven points. Camber Martinez, Mariah Castanon, Assyria Murrietta, and Gracie Magana had six each. Nseije Ortiz led the team with seven rebounds and five steals while Cienna Enriquez had a team-high three assist.
On Saturday, Andrea Perez led the team with 13 points, made two 3-pointers and had a team-high eight rebounds. Martin had seven points and Magana six off two 3-pointers. Ortiz, Murrietta, and Enriquez had six rebounds apiece.