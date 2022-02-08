The Monache boys and Porterville High girls wrestling teams picked the right time to wrestle at their best as both came away with East Yosemite League titles on Saturday at Tulare Western.
Porterville's girls had seven wrestlers win EYL titles while Monache's boys had six wrestlers win league crowns.
Kaitlyn Gemmel at 101 pounds, Aaliyah Tapia at 116, Ebony Garcia at 126, Samantha Pina at 131, Melissa Abarca at 137, Leidi Valle at 143 and Matea Monroe at 150 all won league crowns. Pina was named as the tournament's outstanding wrestler. Also for PHS, Julieth Reyes at 106 and Savannah Murrietta at 111 each took second.
“I feel we wrestled really well,” PHS Coach Sabrina Sandoval said. “They really worked hard this past week and they went out there and showed it.”
Monache's boys were able to win the league title despite having only 10 out of a possible 14 wrestlers due to injuries and COVID. Those who won titles for Monache were Jacob Estrada at 115, who was named the tournament's Most Technical Wrestler; Jacob Perez at 132; Wanderlei Whittington at 138; Edgar Batres at 145; Anthony Estrada at 152; and Jonathan Newsom at 195.
Monache began the day in fifth place and was 36 points out of first behind Mission Oak. Monache was still 28 points behind Mission Oak going into the finals.
Mission Oak had four finalists while Monache had eight. Six out of eight Monache's finalists won as the Marauders edged out the Hawks by four points for the title, 208-204.
“Going into the finals, I knew what we needed to do and so did our wrestlers,” Monache coach Art Demerath said. “To see them all execute as they did, and to become champions and win from behind, shows me their belief in each other as a team.”
Demerath said it was also nice to win the last EYL title as the leagues will be adjusted next year.
Sierra Alamilla also won an EYL title for Monache's girls at 106. Porterville's boys had three league champions in Zach Klarcyk at 106, A.J. Sanchez at 120 and David Bucio at 170.
Porterville's junior varsity boys also won the league title and Peter Aguilar was named as the tournament's most outstanding lower weight wrestler for PHS. For Monache's JV boys, Shaun Franklin also won a league title at 197 and was named as the tournament's most outstanding wrestler.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monache 74, Delano 37
Monache led 38-23 at halftime on its way to rolling to the win over Delano on Thursday. Kaleb Salazar scored 21 points, Khaldoon Sarwar had a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Ty Baxter had eight pints and Jared Ojeda added six points and 10 rebounds for the Marauders.
“Great team win,” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said. “I thought we were pretty good offensively in the first half with our ball movement. We had several guys contribute and defensively we did a good job of guarding their shooters.”