Monache High School boys golf defeated Mt. Whitney 248-301 in a non-league game Wednesday at River Island Country Club.
For Monache, No. 1 Brayden Nicholson shot a 43, No. 2 Trayce Hornsby a 44, No. 3 Michael Hobbs a 54, No. 4 Domenic Cortez a 57, No. 5 Cameron Harness a 50, and No. 6 Cole Loflin a 53.
“The guys were hitting great shots all day,” MHS head coach Ben Irizarry said. “Brayden Nicholson, Trayce Hornsby, and Cameron Harness all scored a personal best at River Island. The guys are starting to recognize their tendencies and making serious improvements to their game.”
Porterville 236
Strathmore 341
Porterville High School boys golf defeated Strathmore 236-341 in a practice match Tuesday at River Island Country Club.
Breken Ramage shot a 43, Carson Wallace a 51, Atticus Nunez a 44, Mason Shiers a 67, Jaret Garcia a 47, and Ramon Martin Del Campo a 51.
“I played a few different athletes today against Strathmore at River Island,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “We have started to turn the corner with some of our athletes. Our team is striking the ball very well. The next step is to dial in our distances to lower our scores.”
Porterville hosts Tulare Western in a preseason match Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 3
Granite Hills 2
Bella Duran scored twice for the Cardinals while Lucero Hernandez also scored a goal.
For Granite Hills, Yadira Hernandez scored a goal and also assisted on Rosa Marron’s goal.
“The girls played hard, it was a tough game,” GHHS head coach Daniel Dominguez said. “But I'm very proud of how we responded.”
BOYS TENNIS
Porterville 6
El Diamante 3
Porterville High School boys defeated El Diamante 6-3 in a non-league match on the road Tuesday.
In singles, No. 1 Garin Wallace won 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 John Rose won 6-2, 6-1; and No. 6 Luis Rojas won 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.
The Panthers swept the doubles. No. 1 Wallace and Anthony Chavez won 8-6, No. 2 Rose and Daniel Alcantar won 8-4; and No. 3 Julian Lopez Vaasu Deswal won 8-6.