Monache High School softball picked up its first East Yosemite League win with a 20-4 rout of rival Porterville at home on Saturday. The game was a mercy-rule win and finished in five innings.
Leadoff batter, Kailyn Castle, got the Marauders going in the first inning when she hit a triple on the first pitch of her first at-bat then scored on the throw for an inside-the-park home run. From there, Monache never looked back.
The Marauders scored five, four, then 11 runs in the first, second, and third innings, respectively. Eight of Monache’s 10 batters contributed to the team’s 20 hits and 17 RBIs. Nine Marauders also scored runs.
Castle led the team at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored. Morgan Hunter also went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Oriana Gutierrez was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ana Rivas also had three hits and three runs scored, Jaylene Villareal three RBIs and three runs scored, and Jessica Batres a triple and two runs scored.
On the mound, Hunter recorded the win after going 3 ⅓ innings. She allowed four runs on five hits and two walks but had four strikeouts. Reliever Ally Andrigheto pitched 1 ⅔ innings. She gave up no runs on two hits, one walk and one strikeout.
Paige Luchetta went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead Porterville. Sierra Mendoza also had a double.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Porterville goes 2-0 vs. Western
Porterville High School boys basketball defeated Tulare Western 61-46 in an East Yosemite League game Friday on the road. The Panthers also topped the Mustangs 53-30 in a home game Saturday.
In Friday’s win, Garin Wallace led the team with 18 points and Matthew Rivera had 16 points. Wallace also had a team-high four 3-pointers while Rivera had two in the second half.