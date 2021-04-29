Monache High School girls tennis defeated Tulare Union 5-4 in an East Yosemite League game Wednesday at home.
In singles, No. 2 Alexa Baez won 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 Maria Hernandez 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 Sam Malone 6-3, 6-0; and No. 6 Fayth Sirivong 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, No. 3 Princessa Ceballos and Anayeli Ramirez won 8-3.
“Our play as a team is still improving,” MHS head coach Gary Perez said. “This is encouraging as our team continues to improve with every match, our players have not peaked yet. In the No. 1 doubles match we came up short against TU’s No.1 and No. 2 players 7-9, just a couple points and it could’ve swayed over to Monache’s favor, in a very close match. After today’s match we're 4-1 in the EYL as we started the second round with today’s match.”
Porterville 6
Mission Oak 3
Porterville girls tennis defeated Mission Oak 6-3 in an East Yosemite League game Wednesday on the road.
In singles, No. 1 Sierra Weisenberger won 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Elle Mauch 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; No. 3 Hailey Allen 6-1, 6-1; and No. 6 Kayla Flores 6-2, 6-3. In doubles, No. 1 Weisenberger and Mauch won 8-2 while No. 2 Allen and Flores won 8-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Porterville 5
Mission Oak 4
Porterville High School boys tennis beat Mission Oak 5-4 in an East Yosemite League game Wednesday at home.
In singles No. 1 Anthony Chavez won 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Garin Wallace 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Daniel Alcantar 6-3, 6-4; and No. 6 Samuel Campos 6-3, 6-4. In doubles, No. 3 Wallace and Julian Lopez won 8-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Granite Hills 4
Strathmore 1
Granite Hills High School boys soccer defeated Strathmore 4-1 in an East Sequoia League game Wednesday at home.
Daniel Ruiz, Salud Magaña, and Alder Morales all scored a goal in the first half for Granite. Strathmore scored their lone goal in the second half while Magaña scored another.
Jonathan Carranza had two assists and Misael Perez had one. Edgar Mejia had six saves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Strathmore 69
Selma 67
Strathmore High School girls basketball picked up their second win of the season with a 69-67 victory over the visiting Selma Bears.
The Spartans were led by senior Jazmine Soto with 38 points and five steals. Soto’s point production now puts her on top of the list of scoring leaders for Tulare County for girls and boys. Strathmore also received contributions from Yvette Gutierrez with 10 pts, four rebounds, three assists and teammate Valaree Chapa with eight points and two steals. Newcomer, Abi Mejia played well for the first time playing high school basketball with four points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Next for the Spartans will be back-to-back games with Sierra Pacific to open East Sequoia League play. First game is Thursday at Sierra Pacific at 5 p.m. then back home on Friday at 6:30 p.m.