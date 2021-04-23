Lindsay High School girls tennis defeated Granite Hills 9-0 in an East Sequoia League match Thursday at home. Granite played shorthanded with only three players and forfeited five matches.
In singles, the Cardinals’ No. 1 Carolina Jimenez won 8-4, No. 2 Elizabeth Martinez 8-1, and No. 3 Netanya Zapata 8-0. Lindsay’s No. 1 doubles team of Maria Rangel and Sandra Cisneros also picked up an 8-5 win.
“This was our first win,” LHS head coach Isaias Cabrera said. “It’s been tough. Usually, I only have four girls. The rest of the girls are in soccer, so they’re doing two sports. It’s been interfering, but today was the first time that they were all able to come out.”
Cabrera said his main focus right now is teaching his athletes the basics and rebuilding his program after only four of last year’s 20 players returned.
Sierra Pacific 9
Strathmore 0
Strathmore High School girls tennis lost 9-0 to Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League match Thursday on the road.
“Ryan Shearer played well for her first match back after a sprained ankle,” SHS head coach Ryan McCusker said. “Abby Miller lost a close one in a tiebreaker for singles.”
Shearer lost the No. 3 singles 8-3, while No. 2 Miller lost her match 8-7 and the tiebreaker 7-5.
BOYS TENNIS
Sierra Pacific 8
Strathmore 0
Facing an experienced Sierra Pacific High School boys tennis team, Strathmore played well, losing 8-0 on Thursday in an East Sequoia League match at Strathmore.
Facing the No. 1 player for SPHS, Aden Ennis lost 8-1, with many games coming down to the last point. No. 2 Nathaniel Stevenson lost, while No. 3 Sutter Lautenschlager challenged his more experienced SPHS opponent but lost 8-3. No. 4 Samuel Kaufman also lost, while Michael Kaufman played well in an 8-1 loss. No. 8 Seth Hernandez lost 8-0.
In doubles, No. 1 Ennis and Lautenschlager lost 8-0, No. 2 Stevenson and S.Kaufman lost 8-3, and the No. 3 doubles played well in a 8-3 loss.
Strathmore is now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in league with its next match at Lindsay on Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
Tulare Union 226
Monache 248
Monache High School boys golf lost 226-248 to Tulare Union in an East Yosemite League opener Wednesday in Tulare.
For the Marauders, No. 1 Brayden Nicholson shot a 49, No. 2 Trayce Hornby a 54, No. 3 Michael Hobbs a 45, No. 4 Domenic Cortez a 45, No. 5 Cameron Harness a 57, and No. 6 Cole Loflin.
“I anticipate scores will go down by a few strokes once they become more familiar with the course,” MHS head coach Ben Irizarry said. “Domenic has played really well the last two weeks and birdied (the No. 8 hole) by making an impressive 10-plus foot putt.”