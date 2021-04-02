GIRLS TENNIS
Porterville 5
Strathmore 4
Porterville High School girls tennis defeated Strathmore 5-4 in a home match Thursday. The teams were tied 3-3 after singles but the Panthers won two of the three doubles matches to get the win.
In singles, Porterville’s No. 3 Ellie Mauck won 8-6, No. 5. Alyssa Ibarra won 8-2 and No. 6 Rylee Jones won 8-1. In doubles, No. 2 Mauck and Bailee Cook won 8-5 and No. 3 Delaney Nix and Angie Avila won 8-0.
The Spartans won the No. 1 singles 8-3, the No. 2 singles 8-4, and the No. 4 singles 8-3. Strathmore also won the No. 2 doubles 8-6.