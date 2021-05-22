THE RECORDER
At least for one day there was a new reigning ace in the East Yosemite League.
Monache’s Morgan Hunter outdueled Tulare Union’s Mia Reynolds, who’s heading to Utah State, in a 2-1 win for the Marauders on Friday in Tulare. The win pulled Monache to within one game of first place in the EYL.
“The new queen of the EYL as far as I’m concerned,” Monache coach Dave Koontz said about Hunter.
The moment of truth for Hunter came in the bottom of the sixth inning when TU loaded the bases with no outs with the score tied 1-1. Hunter got a strikeout, a flyout and a comebacker to get out of the jam.
Monache then took a 2-1 lead in the
7th when Kailyn Castle tripled and scored on Ana Rivas’ single.
Rivas went 3-for-4 and drove in both of Monache’s runs. She drove home Evelyn Perez after Perez singled to tie the score 1-1 in the third.
Reynolds struck out eight whle Hunter struck out five and scattered five hits.
TENNIS
Area event
For Porterville High at the Area Championships in Kingsburg in doubles Mykah Niksa and Rylee Jones won their first round match 6-1, 6-3 before losing to Mt. Whitney 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Sierra Weisenberger and Elle Mauck lost in the firt round 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.
For the PHS boys John Rose and Julian Lopez lost 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and in singles Anthony Chavez lost 6-2, 6– in the first round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Granite Hills 9, Mendota 1
The Grizzlies rolled to a first round Division VI playoff win at Rankin Stadium on Friday. Granite Hills, the No. 3 seed, will travel to No. 2 seed Fresno Christian for a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Rosa Marron had five goals and one assist, Yadira Hernandez had two goals and an assist, Tanya Gorgonio had one goal and three assists and Lupita Ledesma and Jennifer Lopez each added one assist for the Grizzlies.