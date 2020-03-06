Granite Hills High School boys swim team defeated Lindsay 84-48 in Thursday's East Sequoia League opener at home. The Grizzlies and Cardinals girls' teams tied 77-all.
In boys' competition, Granite's Juan Pablo Lopez won both the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 13.19 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:22.32) while Ivan Ibarra won both the 50 freestyle (26.04) and the 100 free (59.61). Andy Garcia also won the 200 free (3:08.11) and Noah De La Pena the 500 free (7:11.81).
Both Granite and Lindsay boys' teams tied for first in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:46.52. Making up the Grizzlies' team was Ibarra, De La Pena, Lopez and Tommy Ensaldo. The four also won the 400 free (4:25.88).
On the Cardinals' 200 free team was Steven Wilcoxson, Moises Gomez, Gustavo Arredondo and Connor Dunbar. Dunbar, Wilcoxson, Arredondo and Alexandar Salinas also won the 200 medley relay (2:03.23).
In individual events, Wilcoxson won the 200 individual medley (2:49.14) and Dunbar the 100 backstroke (1:10.32).
For the girls, Lindsay's Brenda Yocom, Alexa Vasquez, Emily Alfaro and Elisa Salinas won the 200 medley relay in 2:45.23. The four also won the 200 free with a time of 2:17.58.
Picking up two individual wins apiece was Salinas in the 200 IM (3:18.61) and 100 back (1:37.63), Vasquez in the 500 free (7:41.05) and 100 breast (1:32.22), and Alexis Leon in the 200 free (2:48.07) and the 100 free (1:15.57).
Granite's Sofia Biagio, Maria Basurto, Gracie Williams and Alexys Prado teamed up to win the 400 free relay in a time of (6:34.62). Biagio also won the 100 fly (1:51.39) while teammate Chloe Ross won the 50 free (33.46).
BOYS GOLF
Monache 247
Hanford 256
Monache High School boys golf defeated Hanford 247-256 in a non-league match Thursday at River Island Country Club.
No. 1 Austin Thompson shot a 42 to lead the team while No. 3 Caylob Campos shot a 45, No. 2 Mike Hobbs a 52, No. 4 Brayden Nicholson a 54, No. 5 Dom Cortez a 54 and No. 6 Bradley Nicholson a 57.
“Second time this season shooting below 250 which was our preseason goal,” MHS head coach Jake Winter said. “Happy with how they’re doing as a team. Individually everyone has a few shots they can improve on, but off to a decent start. First-year golfer Bradley Nicholson has consistently been in the 50’s. Not bad for only playing a couple weeks.”
SOFTBALL
Marauders start tourney 1-1
Monache High School softball went 1-1 in the first day of the Driller Tournament Thursday at Bakersfield High School.
In the first game, the Marauders lost 5-1 to Atascadero after giving up four unearned runs in the first inning. Ana Rivas was the losing pitcher while Cal Poly San Luis Obispo-commit, Bailey Doherty got the win. MHS head coach Dave Koontz said the team just had a bad first inning defensively.
“We gave up four unearned runs, after that it was a great game,” Koontz said. “(Doherty is a) great pitcher. One of the best pitchers we'll face all year.”
In the second game, Monache beat fellow East Yosemite League team, Tulare Union, 2-1. The Marauders scored in the third and sixth inning with Mia Rivas getting the game-winning RBI. Koontz said the defense was “excellent, spotless” for Monache and Berenize Bermudez got the win on the mound.
He added that catcher Sonia Castillo played “outstanding”, throwing out six runners between the two games, and that Kailyn Castle did an “excellent” job at shortstop.
Monache plays another two games for the Driller Tournament today at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.