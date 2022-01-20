The Granite Hills wrestling team rolled to a 58-18 win over Farmersville on Wednesday.
Sophomore Adrian Duran at 195 pounds, Ronnie Rodriguez at 220, Andy Garcia at 285, Diego Garay at 113, Robert Ortiz at 132, Manny Aguilar at 160 and Alan Ramos all won by pin as seven of nine of Granite's wins came by pin.
Garcia won by the fastest pin in the match at 31 seconds. Valente Garcia won by major decision 14-2 at 170 for Granite and freshman Jason Hernandez won as well at 106 for the Grizzlies.
Three of Granite's losses came by forfeit as the Grizzlies had to forfeit the 120, 126 and 145 pound matches.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monache 65, Delano 56
Monache improved to 2-0 in the East Yosemite League with the win over Delano. The Marauders led 39-23 at halftime.
Kaleb Salazar scored 19 points, Brandon Garcia had a double double with 11 points, 12 rebonds and four steals, Ty Baxter had 10 points, Khaldoon Sarwar had eight points, Jared Ojeda had eight points and seven rebounds and Joseph Espinoza added seven points for Monache.