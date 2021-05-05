Granite Hills High School boys soccer tied 2-2 with Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League road game Tuesday.
Salud Magana scored both goals for the Grizzlies in the first half on assists from Daniel Ruiz.
“We finished 2-1 in the first half and they scored the second goal in the second half,” GHHS head coach Pedro Gonzalez said. “We go to the overtime and both teams have a chance. But the ball didn’t go in.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 4
Corcoran 1
Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Corcoran 4-1 in an East Sequoia League home game on Tuesday.
Bella Duran scored three goals and Alexis Leon scored one.
Sierra Pacific 3
Granite Hills 0
Granite Hills High School girls soccer lost 3-0 to Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League home game on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodlake 9
Strathmore 0
Strathmore High School girls tennis lost 9-0 to Woodlake in an East Sequoia League road match on Tuesday.