Granite Hills High School boys soccer tied 2-2 with Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League road game Tuesday.

Salud Magana scored both goals for the Grizzlies in the first half on assists from Daniel Ruiz. 

“We finished 2-1 in the first half and they scored the second goal in the second half,” GHHS head coach Pedro Gonzalez said. “We go to the overtime and both teams have a chance. But the ball didn’t go in.”

GIRLS SOCCER

Lindsay 4

Corcoran 1

Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Corcoran 4-1 in an East Sequoia League home game on Tuesday. 

Bella Duran scored three goals and Alexis Leon scored one.

Sierra Pacific 3

Granite Hills 0

Granite Hills High School girls soccer lost 3-0 to Sierra Pacific in an East Sequoia League home game on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Woodlake 9

Strathmore 0

Strathmore High School girls tennis lost 9-0 to Woodlake in an East Sequoia League road match on Tuesday.

