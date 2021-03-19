Games will not be rescheduled
In an email Thursday, Farmersville canceled its games against Lindsay and Corcoran due to “COVID-19 related safety protocols”. The games will not be rescheduled.
The Cardinals were supposed to host the Aztecs tonight but will instead play an intrasquad, Red vs. White game tonight at 6 p.m. They will have a Senior Night too.
Lindsay’s season opener is now scheduled for March 26, when the team travels to Woodlake for a 6 p.m. game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 1
Fowler 0
Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Fowler 1-0 at home Thursday in a non-league game.
Lucero Herrera scored the team’s lone goal on an assist from Isabella Duran.
BOYS SOCCER
Lindsay 5
El Diamante 1
Lindsay High School boys soccer defeated El Diamante 5-1 at home Thursday in a non-league game.
Emiliano Corona scored two goals for the Cardinals, while teammates Luis Lemus, Jorge Quintero and Jorge Villanueva scored a goal apiece.