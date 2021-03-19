Games will not be rescheduled

In an email Thursday, Farmersville canceled its games against Lindsay and Corcoran due to “COVID-19 related safety protocols”. The games will not be rescheduled. 

The Cardinals were supposed to host the Aztecs tonight but will instead play an intrasquad, Red vs. White game tonight at 6 p.m. They will have a Senior Night too.

Lindsay’s season opener is now scheduled for March 26, when the team travels to Woodlake for a 6 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lindsay 1

Fowler 0

Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Fowler 1-0 at home Thursday in a non-league game. 

Lucero Herrera scored the team’s lone goal on an assist from Isabella Duran. 

BOYS SOCCER

Lindsay 5

El Diamante 1

Lindsay High School boys soccer defeated El Diamante 5-1 at home Thursday in a non-league game.

Emiliano Corona scored two goals for the Cardinals, while teammates Luis Lemus, Jorge Quintero and Jorge Villanueva scored a goal apiece.

