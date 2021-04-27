Granite Hills High School baseball defeated Strathmore 8-2 in an East Sequoia League game Monday on the road.
The Spartans (1-4, 0-2 ESL) took a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies (4-5, 2-1 ESL) in the bottom of the third, but Granite came back in the top of the seventh and scored seven runs — five off errors — for the win.
GHHS Alexis Bedolla got the win on the mound after going seven innings and allowing just two runs on two hits and six walks. Bedolla gave up a home run to SHS Jacob Flores but also struck out six batters.
Offensively for the Grizzlies, Bedolla, Levi Clark, Miguel Ortiz and Chris Duran all had two hits apiece. Clark also had two runs scored and two RBIs while Duran and Oritz also had an RBI each.
“The last inning went really well,” GHHS head coach Al Garcia said. “I think we were battling….And then in the seventh, we’re real proud with the bottom of our lineup. They were scrappy. Put the ball in play. Either it was a hit or some kind of error (Strathmore) made. And it was one of those kinds of innings that normally, over the years, they go the other way. But today went our way. And couldn’t have been more proud of the boys. And Alexis pitching after the home run, like I said, he didn’t get rattled. He stayed with his game. Just crucial pitches and our defense played really well. But our outfield was the best they’ve played all year. And then so our infield played really well as well. And our catcher, he’s coming along. Defensively was the best we played all year.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Granite Hills 4
Corcoran 0
After two weeks without a game, Granite Hills High School girls soccer defeated Corcoran 4-0 in an East Sequoia League game Monday on the road.
Yadira Hernandez scored two goals and had an assist. Celeste Ramos scored two goals, while Brianna Rodriguez and Kacey Hernandez each recorded an assist. Goalie Andrea Cortes got the shutout win.
“Started a little slow and out of sync because of the long delay from our last game,” GHHS head coach Daniel Dominguez said. “Went in 1-0 at half. Came out in the second half and woke up scoring three goals and just kept the pressure on, on the defensive end. Great game by the team.”
BOYS SOCCER
Lindsay 8
Woodlake 2
Lindsay High School boys soccer defeated Woodlake 8-2 in an East Sequoia League game Monday on the road.
Jorge Quintero and Emiliano Corona scored three goals apiece. Luis Lemus and Gabriel Alcantar also scored a goal each.