Lindsay High School boys soccer lost 5-2 to Tulare Union in a non-league game Thursday on the road. Emiliano Corona and Manuel Martinez scored for Lindsay.
The loss comes on the heels of the Cardinals’ 9-0 win over Mt. Whitney in a non-league game Thursday at home.
Against Mt. Whitney, Corona, Martinez, Jorge Quintero, and Carlos Navarez all scored two goals apiece. Iker Miguel also scored a goal.
Lemoore 4
Monache 1
Monache High School boys soccer lost 4-1 to Lemoore Thursday in a non-league game.
Favian Melgar scored the team’s lone goal in the first half. Anthony Valencia had the assist.
On Wednesday, Monache beat Mt. Whitney 4-0 in a non-league game at home.
Alejandro Ramo scored two goals while Melgar and Juan Carlos Samano each scored a goal.
BASEBALL
Monache 7
Dinuba 0
Monache High School baseball shut out Dinuba 7-0 in a tournament game on the road Thursday.
Richie Bailey pitched 5 ⅓ innings with four strikeouts and only allowed two hits. The team had several players get hits but Jesus Cabanyog had two hits with a double and an RBI.
MHS head coach, AJ Watts, said he was proud the team finished with no errors.