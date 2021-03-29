Lindsay High School football opened the season with a 19-12 win over Woodlake in a road game Friday.
Quarterback Randon Gomez threw two touchdowns to receiver Richard Diaz. Diaz finished with two receptions and 34 yards. Matthew Morales was the team's leading rusher with 55 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Gomez also had 22 yards on eight carries.
On defense, Diaz and Diego Salsas had two interceptions apiece. The team also had two fumble recoveries. Salvador Perez, who was 1-for-2 on PATs, led the team in tackles with 12. Jonathan Garza and Elian Ibarra had 10 apiece.
Lindsay hosts Corcoran at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the Cardinals next game.
All stats provided by MaxPreps.com.
SWIMMING
PHS boys, girls swim best Miners
Porterville High School boys and girls swim teams defeated El Diamante in a home meet Friday. The Panther girls won every race and beat the Miners 113-57, while the boys won 97-73.
In the girls’ competition, Claire Lee and Mary Catherine Strizic won two individual races each. Lee won the 50-yard freestyle (26.95 seconds) and the 100 free (58.84). Strizic won the 100 butterfly (1:10.14) and 500 free (6:01.73).
Single event winners were Karlie Wanmer (2:16.32) in the 200 free, Alondra Arroyo Rico (2:43.39) in the 200 individual medley, Ahna Davis (1:13.84) in the 100 backstroke, and Maycee Hyder (1:25.39) in the 100 breaststroke.
Davis, Hyder, Strizic, and Lee won the 200-medley relay in 2:09.53. Wanmer, MaryJane Solis, Arroyo Rico, and Lee won the 200 free relay in 1:53.08. Strizic, Davis, Wanmer, and Hyder won the 400-free relay in 4:17.72.
For the boys, Dylan Wiggins won both the 500 free (5:47.85) and 100 back (1:02.61). Diego Gutierrez also won the 50 free (23:55) and 100 breast (1:08.29). Xavier Gutierrez (2:02.33) won the 200 free and Chase Fisher (2:20.25) won the 200 IM.
Wiggins, Diego Gutierrez, Fisher and Jacob Hixon won the 200-medley relay in 1:51.21. Hixon, Xavier Gutierrez, Wiggins and Diego Gutierrez won the 400-free relay in 3:44.70.
Editor's Note: Changes reflect there were only four interceptions in Lindsay High School's football game.