The Porterville High boys basketball team jumped out early on its way to a 62-30 rout of Tulare Union on Friday at Sharman Gym.
PHS led 22-7 after one quarter and 38-14 at halftime in improving to 4-0. Adam Daguman was the only player in double figures for the Panthers with 14 points but received plenty of support in a balanced scoring attack.
Erik Odsather scored nine points, Cooper Fish had eight points and Garin Wallace, Kayden Bosalis, Sebaastian Mascoro and Jake Kroutil all added six points for PHS.
Bakersfield Christian 78, Monache 57
Xavier Nava scored 16 points, Kaleb Salazar had 15 points, Joseph Espinoza added eight points, Brian Lara had seven points and Hassoon Sarwar added six points for Monache in its loss to Bakersfield Christian. The Marauders trailed 40-26 at halftime.
“I thought our bigs did a pretty good job tonight on the inside,” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said. “BC is a very talented team and we battled them for the most part.
“We missed a lot of shots and had too many turnovers, but after four days of practice, we got a lot out of tonight. The guys played hard.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Shaffer, Rowe win at Dinuba
Senior school record holder Madyn Shaffer won the girls pole vault with a mark of 9 feet even to lead Monache’s effort at the Emperor Invitational in Dinuba on Saturday.
Eighteen teams competed. With a less than full strength team due to scheduling conflicts and having just competed in a tough dual meet against Tulare Western Monache finished ninth in the girls meet and 12th in the boys meet.
Julian Rowe also had an outstanding effort for Monache winning the triple jump with a leap of 37-8.
Also for Monache Itzel Barrios was second in the girls discus with a throw of 90 feet 9 inches.
Anthony Estrada was second in the boys 800 with a personal best of 2:08.18.
"This was a tough turn-around meet,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We do not usually see back to back days of competition until we get to the prelims and finals of the CIF state meet. This meet was all about growing as an individual athlete and proving that you can bounce back.
“I was impressed with the medalists today. It took a lot of focus and technical skill to bounce back. Madyn is improving her consistency in the pole vault and it should give her some confidence for the postseason."
PHS led 22-7 after one quarter and 38-14 at halftime in improving to 4-0. Adam Daguman was the only player in double figures for the Panthers with 14 points but received plenty of support in a balanced scoring attack.
Erik Odsather scored nine points, Cooper Fish had eight points and Garin Wallace, Kayden Bosalis, Sebaastian Mascoro and Jake Kroutil all added six points for PHS.
Bakersfield Christian 78, Monache 57
Xavier Nava scored 16 points, Kaleb Salazar had 15 points, Joseph Espinoza added eight points, Brian Lara had seven points and Hassoon Sarwar added six points for Monache in its loss to Bakersfield Christian. The Marauders trailed 40-26 at halftime.
“I thought our bigs did a pretty good job tonight on the inside,” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said. “BC is a very talented team and we battled them for the most part.
“We missed a lot of shots and had too many turnovers, but after four days of practice, we got a lot out of tonight. The guys played hard.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Shaffer, Rowe win at Dinuba
Senior school record holder Madyn Shaffer won the girls pole vault with a mark of 9 feet even to lead Monache’s effort at the Emperor Invitational in Dinuba on Saturday.
Eighteen teams competed. With a less than full strength team due to scheduling conflicts and having just competed in a tough dual meet against Tulare Western Monache finished ninth in the girls meet and 12th in the boys meet.
Julian Rowe also had an outstanding effort for Monache winning the triple jump with a leap of 37-8.
Also for Monache Itzel Barrios was second in the girls discus with a throw of 90 feet 9 inches.
Anthony Estrada was second in the boys 800 with a personal best of 2:08.18.
"This was a tough turn-around meet,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We do not usually see back to back days of competition until we get to the prelims and finals of the CIF state meet. This meet was all about growing as an individual athlete and proving that you can bounce back.
“I was impressed with the medalists today. It took a lot of focus and technical skill to bounce back. Madyn is improving her consistency in the pole vault and it should give her some confidence for the postseason."
SOFTBALL
Monache 14, Mission Oak 6
Monache picked up an impressive win at Mission Oak on Saturday.
Morgan Hunter had a big day for Monache at the plate and on the mound. She pitched four innings for the win and also went 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI.
Also for Monache Jessica Batres hit a grand slam home run, Evelyn Perez hit a three-run home run, Orianna Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and Burton Loflin was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.
“We’re really starting to come around as a team,” Monache coach Dave Koontz said. “Our girls are starting to have some confidence.
“I was really, really pleased with the team effort as a whole. It was a big win for us. We just to have to keep working to get better.”