It was another key game for the Strathmore High baseball team and it was another key victory.
The Spartans had their best offensive showing of the season on Tuesday in an 11-6 win over Woodlake at SHS. Nine different players banged out 13 hits for SHS.
Aidan Jackson won his second straight game, pitching six strong innings for Strathmore. He allowed two earned runs and struck out 10.
Christian Canales sparked SHS with a two-run single in the third inning. Jackson tripled home Canales to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead. Woodlake tied the game 4-4 in the fourth but in the bottom of the fifth Strathmore exploded for seven runs to take an 11-4 lead.
Sergio Ceballos had a two-run single and Jacob Flores hit a bases-clearing double during the rally. Aiden Albers had two hits, two runs and two RBI, Taylor Lollis went 2-for-4 with two runs and Jackson reached base three times and scored twice for SHS.
“Another big victory for our club,” Strathmore coach Thad Reece said. “We're getting better when it counts.
“We need to finish strong and make a run at it in the playoffs. Our team responded well today when we were down. Exciting to see them come together.”
SHS has another key game today against Farmersville.
SOCCER
All-Star Games return to Lindsay
The top boys and girls high school soccer players from across the Valley will again be featured in all-star games at Lindsay High.
The all-star games will be held on June 25 and 26 at Frank Skadan Stadium. The girls will play on June 25 and the boys will play on June 26. Players from Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties will be featured.
On each day the East-West game will be at 6 p.m. and the North-South Game will be at 8 p.m. The East team will be comprised of players from Tulare County while the West team will be comprised of players from Visalia and Kings County.
The North team will be comprised of players from Fresno County and the South team will be comprised of players from Kern County. Tickets to attend both games on each day are $12.