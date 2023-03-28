While the Monache softball team would have obviously preferred beating Orange Cove last year, it was a sweet win nonetheless.
Monache gained revenge against Orange Cove, who beat the Marauders last year in the State Championship Game, by beating Orange Cove 2-1 at the Orange Cove Tournament over the weekend. Monache ended up going 2-1 in the event as it routed Tulare Western 15-2 and lost to Selma 4-0.
“It was a big win for us it really was,” said Monache coach Dave Koontz about beating Orange Cove. “It was a really good game, kind of like the state finals.
Aalyha Mendoza hit a two-run home run in the first inning against Orange Cove and that was all the Marauders needed. “From there it was our defense and pitching,” Koontz said. “My defense was pretty stellar.”
So was the pitching and Danika Sanchez and Alysa Hernandez combined to hold Orange Cove to 1 unearned run on four hits. Hernandez pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, retiring all eight batters she faced.
Monache only had five hits, but Koontz said they came against an outstanding Orange Cove pitcher. “Our pitching is dead solid,” Koontz said. “And our bats are starting to wake up. We battled and scratched. This team's getting better.”
Against Western, Jessica Batres went 2-for-3, Ele Franklin went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Devyn Emerson went 2-for-3 with two runs and Dallas Ridings went 1-for-1 with a bases clearing, three-run double.
Sanchez didn't allow a hit over four scoreless innings as she struck out five to pick up the win.
Emerson went 2-for-3 against Selma. “Their pitcher did a real nice job,” Koontz said. “We did not adjust to her.”
Koontz added Makenzie Haslem pitched an outstanding game for Monache, allowing just three hits.
Monte Moore, Sal Martinez, Nicholas Dowling and Raymundo Rodriguez were among the top performers for the Monache boys track team at the Golden West Invitational on Friday.
Monache finished fourth out of 11 teams, finishing with 71 points, just four points behind Lemoore. Edison won the meet with 134 points and Clovis East took second with 85 points.
Dowling was second in the discus with a huge personal best of 143 feet, 10 inches, less than a foot from first place. Rodriguez also had a personal best of 143-3 to take fourth.
“We had talkeda bout wind being a factor,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “These guys have been refining some technique and the hard work is paying off. They put themselves in contention with some of the big hitters from Clovis and Fresno.”
Moore won the 800, leading wire to work. He ran the first 400 in an extremely fast 56 seconds and finished in 2:02.25
Moore also led the 4x800 team to victory in 8:46.99, joining Joe Toledo, Devin Marino and Alberton Andrade. The team posted the 10th fastest time in the Central Section, according to Athletic.net.
Martinez won the 3,200 for Monache in 11:07.
Monache's girls finished seventh with 28 points. Clovis East's girls dominated the meet, winning with 211 points.
The highlight for Monache's girls came when Samantha Martinez, Yasmine Lachino, Magdelena Marcelo and Torres finished second in 11:22. That time is the 20'th fastest in the Centra Section.
“The 4x800 is the CIF's newest event and is generating a great deal of competition to get qualified to compet for Valley Division titles, Masters and State Championships,” Ishida said. “The relays are a group of kids that are getting closer every race. They have a strong team bond that motivates to work harder.”