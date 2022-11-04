The Porterville High football team, the No. 2 seed for the CIF Division 3 Central Section Football playoffs is having playoff game against the Independence Falcons at home at Rankin Stadium at 7 p.m. today. The Panthers have had an excellent year so far with a near perfect record of 9-1. As long as the Panthers continue their winning streak they could play their first three playoff games at home in Rankin.
The Panthers could host the semifinal game on Friday, November 18. However, if the No.1 seed Mission Prep falls along the way, the Panthers would host the championship game as well if it makes it that far.
When comparing both teams, the Panthers tend to come out stronger than the Falcons by the quarter, with a strong start. They'll have to be careful and keep an eye out for the Falcons, who have been strong in the second quarter.
When it comes to stats the Panthers also tend to beat out the Falcons every stat. The Panthers Jaret Garcia, Rocky Arguijo, and Marcelus Rodriguez win out over their Falcon counterparts with Garcia holding on to more than 100 rushing yards per game. Arguijo also has an impressive arm with his passing yards now at 179 per game. Rodriguez has been making a solid number of tackles and sacks per game.
The common opponents between the two schools come down to only the South Spartans and Highland Scots from Bakersfield. The Porterville Panthers won both bouts, beating 49-0, and beating Highland in a close 30-28 game. The Falcons fell to the Scots 44-29.
“We tend to look at the game in front of us as the most important game we have,” Porterville High coach Keith Thompson said. “I feel it keeps our players sharp and ready to bring out their all each and every game. It's not just a game between us and the Falcons; it's about what's next.
“We've been playing some strong physical football this year and our defense has done a great job showing it. Garcia has had an awesome year with over 1,000 yards this season. We've done a great job staying balanced on our offense with Arguijo throwing.”
STRATHMORE AT SHAFTER
The Strathmore Spartans have had a pretty good run so far this year and now they're facing off against the Shafter Generals in the CIF Division 4 Central Section Football playoffsa at 7 p.m. today in Shafter. The Spartans are seeded No. 9 with an overall record of 8-2, and will be trying to take down the Generals who are seeded No. 8. With a playoff win, SHS would come face to face with the No.1 Liberty, which has a first round bye, in Madera on Thursday, November 10.
The Generals and Spartans share only a single opponent, the Orosi Cardinals. Both teams have won against Orosi as Shafter won 25-6 and the Spartans won 35-20. When it comes to stats the Spartans lead with rushing yards and tackles but fall short in passing and total yards. The Spartans leaders hold a solid stance with Jacob Poole stacking up almost 170 yards per game and he's currently No. 3 among the Central Section rushing yards stat leaders. Sebastian Gonzalez has been leading along with Jaime Arredondo with 25 tackles a game between the two of them.
“We have a big game ahead of us,” Strathmore coach Jeromy Blackwell said. “This is our next hurdle so we're looking to go hard and get those points one by one. If we can maintain our plays and contain the Generals we'll be able to capitalize on each and every engagement. Offense and Defense for us have been doing their part and our special teams has been rocking along with our offensive line with the likes of Dillon Duffey, Patrick Likewise, Francisco Topete, Ethan Morales, and Austin Wiggins.
“Defense we owe a lot of success to our two top linebackers Jaime Arredondo and Xavier Maldonado. Our special team players like Adrian Sierra, Roman Hernandez, and Daymion Soto just to name a few have all been working so hard this year and are looking to keep sharp like always.”
LINDSAY AT ARVIN
The Lindsay Cardinals have had a tough season, getting a fair number of wins with an overall record of 4-6. The Cardinals are seeded No. 13 in the CIF Division 6 Central Section playoffs and are traveling to Arvin for a 7 p.m. game today.
The Bears usually explode in the second quarter while the Cardinals have an even distribution of points through all four quarters. When it comes to stats the Bears and Cardinals are neck and neck in many areas. Lindsay leads in rushing yards and leads by just a hair in both points and sacks. The Cardinals Jose Cortes, Samuel Reyes, and Ivan Navarro have been holding down the rushing yards for Lindsay this year with Cortes earning more than 65 yards a game. Reyes continues to support the team with passing yards per game with 113 and 145 in total yards. Nathaniel Culberson for the Cardinals holds a high number for tackles per game.
“We've had a good few games along the way this year and we're looking forward to this really intense game,” Lindsay coach Casey Higginbotham said. “We've been playing well these last few weeks with all of our players showing an improvement in their stats. It's gonna be exciting.”