Porterville Little League hopeful for full season later in year
Porterville Little League announced Monday afternoon that it is following the advice of Little League International and suspending its season through May 11, effective immediately, due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The decision comes after Little League President and CEO, Stephen D. Keener, released a letter to Little League baseball and softball programs across the nation about season suspensions.
“We recognize that this is the heart of the traditional Little League season, and we share in the great disappointment that many are feeling surrounding this additional pause in the 2020 season. However, it is our hope that by doing this, we will all play a small, but important part in flattening the curve in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” Keener wrote.
On its league’s Facebook, PLL president Tyson Gibson wrote,”Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with Porterville Little League and the citizens of the Porterville Community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely resume play at a later date.”
Despite the suspension, Porterville Little League said it wants parents and kids to be hopeful that there will be a full season of baseball, no matter if it’s late spring or summer.
“We will however do everything possible to get you all a full season of baseball in the late spring or during the summer,” Gibson wrote. “We know how important this game could be to your children and you the parents.”