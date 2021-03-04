First game is March 19
The Lindsay High School football team received good news Wednesday evening, when they learned they would have a season this spring.
“Lindsay is playing football after finding solutions for both (California Department of Public Health) and (Tulare County Health and Human Services) safety guidelines,” LHS athletic director, John Caesar, said in text Thursday morning. “We issued helmets and started our acclimation period yesterday. We will be playing in 15 days. Our goal is to bring back every sports program this year and provide our Learners a memorable (high school) year amidst this Covid uncertainty.”
The Cardinals’ first game will be on Friday, March 19.
Under the new CDPH guidelines, high-contact sports like football must test weekly, with results made available 24 hours before a game.
Lindsay can play football because Tulare County met the criteria to play on Tuesday. According to CDPH guidelines, that criteria is an “adjusted case rate equal to or less than 14 per 100,000”. The county met that criteria with an adjusted COVID-19 rate of 11.
Along with having a season, the Cardinals will also allow fans at games who are from immediate households.