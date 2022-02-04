The Granite Hills and Lindsay girls soccer teams gave it their all in frigid weather on Wednesday at Rankin Stadium with the Cardinals beating the Grizzlies 2-1.
The first half started quickly with the Cardinals taking control and pushing the Grizzlies back against the goal. Cardinal Besis Pacheco passed to Adriana Lemus before it was intercepted by Grizzly Jennifer Villalobos and passed to Yadira Hernandez. Hernandez pushed back away from Grizzly territory back into midfield before she passed it to Anjelique Gonzalez. Gonzalez responded quickly after Cardinals Isabella Duran and Vanessa Pantoja rushed to guard with a quick pass to Esleydi Cornejo who sprinted down the pitch. Cornejo took a good shot but it was blocked by Cardinals goalie Iliana Cabrera.
Lucero Herrera and Jasmin Torres would score for the Cardinals in the first half. Starting the first goal with a toss in by Lemus down the pitch to Yamicell Espinoza. Espinoza moved by a few Grizzly defenders before having to pass off to Torres who took careful aim and shot a solid kick to score for the Cardinals.
Angie Torres took the ball for the Grizzlies and pressed down the pitch. Torres quickly passed to Cornejo after being pressured by two Cardinals. Cornejo passed to Celeste Ramos but she was covered and had to pass back to Cornejo for an attempt that went wide of the net. Rosa Marron made the next attempt after a pass from Emily Carrillo flew through the Cardinals defense to Marron for a kick that was caught by Cabrera.
The Cardinals pressed back as the first half came to an end. Genesis Paz tossed into Emilee Salcedo and a pass to Lemus as the ball was worked down the pitch. Lemus passed a Grizzly before passing to Vanessa Pantoja who passed to an open Herrera. Herrera was able to line up a shot from the 17 yard line and with a quick kick sent the ball flying to the Grizzlies goalie Andrea Cortes to snag it out of the air before it landed.
Cortes passed the ball back in for the Grizzlies but with a fast break Dexire Adame intercepted the ball and moved it back into Cardinals hands. Torres would receive the ball from Adame and pass it over to Espinoza. Espinoza couldn't advance further and passed to Herrera once more for an attempt on the Grizzly goal.
This time the Grizzlies would be unable to save as Torres sent the ball straight into the top right corner of the goal for the second Cardinal goal of the first half.
Yesenia Cisneros would score for the Grizzlies starting the second half off with a fiery play. Anjelique Gonzalez would toss the ball into Jaquelin Zamora to start the Grizzlies off. Zamora pressed quickly through the Cardinal defense before having to pass to Emily Carrillo.
Carrillo would be covered and unable to advance and had to pass to Jessica Perez. With a turnaround Perez would pass over to Alina Soto before Soto would deliver the ball to Cisneros. Cisneros moved past her defender and came to meet with the Cardinal's goalie Cabrera before some quick foot work resulted in a good score for the Grizzlies.
Zamora would be next for the Grizzlies attempt at the Cardinal goal. With a straight shot after a pass from Carrillo and Soto the ball was caught by Cardinal goalie Kaylie King. Gaby Leon for the Cardinals moved the ball down the pitch to Herrera and from Herrera it passed quickly down to Cisneros. Cisneros would press the Grizzlies along with Adame and Vasquez but the Grizzly defense would hold strong through the assault.
The second half would move along with a lot of midfield play as both teams struggled against the other.
“Our midfield was OK for the most part, we lost a little with not rotating,” Granite coach Daniel Dominguez said “Our defense had some holes with our lack of rotating, we just couldn't keep the ball away. There were too many bad passes as well with not a lot of looking around.
“The Cardinals are a good team and a fierce one, if you can't break their rhythm and make your own you just can't make a move. We couldn't get that rhythm and we suffered in the first half for it.”