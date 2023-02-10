The Granite Hills and Lindsay High girls soccer teams came together at Rankin Stadium for the final game in the East Sequoia season. With masterful play on both sides the two teams battled it out and the Cardinals rose out on top winning 2-1 at the end of overtime.
Both teams have had a good season so far. The Grizzlies had the first control of the ball and brought it out with Tanya Gorgonio making a fast pass to Anjelique Gonzalez. Gorgonio and Gonzalez passed the ball back and forth bringing it close to the Cardinals goal. Gonzalez fired a shot while at the corner but the Cardinals keeper Iliana Cabrera snatched the ball from the air.
For a solid 20 minutes the game was back and forth with athletes on both sides running their hearts out. The Grizzlies were first to score after a save by their keeper Alina Soto. Soto kicked the ball out for her teammates and it was caught by Rocio Tecuapa. Tecupa had little time to shoot as the Cardinals started to swarm her. She dashed forward and made a big kick that slipped by for the first goal in the game.
The Cardinals had their work cut out for themselves as the Grizzlies defense just kept stopping them. It wasn't until the last 10 minutes of the first half the Cardinals scored their first goal.
It was a solid push by the Cardinals as their Nancy Lemus brought the ball into play. Lemus passed it on over to Melanie Navarro who was dashing by. Navarro brought the ball farther up field as the Grizzlies just couldn't catch her. With a nice kick to Isabella Duran the Cardinals were set to plant one in the Grizzlies goal. However, a foul from the Grizzlies brought the ball out for a corner kick. Duran had a hard shot in front of her with the Grizzlies carefully arranged in a defensive screen. With a fast bending kick she landed the shot with a curve.
Regulation play came to an end with the score tied 1-1 and the teams went into overtime. The Cardinals were showing some solid resolve during the final 10 minutes. It came down to another Cardinals push as the ball was passed from Genesis Paz to Kaylene Magana.
Magana brought it out to Lucero Herrera as she moved around the Grizzlies defense. Herrera managed to pass the ball to Duran again and just like before she nailed the ball with a corner kick into the Grizzlies goal. The final whistle blew and the game ended 2-1 for the Cardinals as they took the win.