STRATHMORE — The Strathmore Spartans and Lindsay Cardinals had an honorable game in girls basketball on Tuesday night at Spartan Gym. The Cardinals pushed hard and won the game 37-33. This means the Lindsay Cardinals will be going face to face against either the Foothill Trojans or the Matilda Torres Toros in the finals in the 2023 CIF Central Section Division VI Girls Basketball Championships at 10 a.m. Friday at Selland Arena.
The game started with a solid starting lineup for both teams. The Spartans led with Alexis Ibarra, Dayanara Topete, Alyssa Goznalez, Jada Bravo and Jennifer Gonzaleaz; with Kylie Lee, Elizebeth Ceballos and Soraya Topete off the bench. The Cardinals brought out their lineup with Melanie Navarro, Ava Ayon, Melanie Millan, Jaden Perez, Brianna Jara and Selina Mora, Hailie Escobar Jakeline Mendoza, Adamie Perez, Sarai Perezchica, Guadalupe Acevedo and Adaliya Turner backing them up on the bench.
The Cardinals rebounded the ball with Perez taking it down the court and making a fast hand off to Navarro for the shot which she nailed with a fine jumper for the first basket of the game. The Cardinals continued an early game lead with two more baskets with Ayon and Millan taking the ball to the Spartans basket for a 6-0 lead.
The Spartans weren't to be taken lightly though as they had a solid play with a fast rebound by Jeniffer Gonzalez. Gonzalez brought the ball down the court but had to play smartly as the Cardinals jockeyed to keep her at bay. She'd make a fast pass to Alyssa Gonzalez but she too was swamped by the Cardinals. The Spartans' Nara Topete ran to her teammate and was able to gain possession and she passed over to Ibarra for the attempt. Ibarra backed up just a step and attempted a 3-point shot that swished into the net.
The Cardinals continued to lead as they led 27-13 at halftime. Bravo scored a layup for the Spartans in the first 20 seconds of the third quarter but that was answered by the Cardinals when Ayon landed a nice jump shot bringing the score to 30-15. The Spartans came back and gained a significant number of baskets in the third quarter to keep them competitive. A jump shot from Jeniffer Gonzalez, a layup by Bravo, and an ambitious steal by Ibarra that she turned expertly into a layup brought the third quarter to an end.
The scored was 32-22 as the final quarter started and both teams were still itching to go. The Cardinals buckled with Jaden Perez making her way halfway down the court before passing to Navarro who sank her layup while sprinting to the basket.
The final points for both teams came mostly on free throw attempts. The Spartans had Jada Bravo land a layup and then her free throw to bring the Spartans within grasp of the Cardinals at 36-33.
The Cardinals final point was thanks to Brianna Jara who landed a free throw, bringing the final score to 37-33.