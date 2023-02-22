Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.