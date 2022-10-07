LINDSAY 36, FARMERSVILLE 14
Lindsay (2-5, 1-3) scored on its first play from scrimmage when Austin Schaible scored on a 53-yard yard to take a 7-0 lead and the Cardinals never looked back. Samuel Reyes also had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Tellez and scored on an 11-yard run as Lindsay built a 27-0 halftime lead.
Isabella Duran kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 30-0 lead and Lindsay went onto lead 36-6. Jose Cortes also had his first rushing touchdown of the season for the Cardinals.
“The kids played outstanding,” Lindsay coach Casey Higginbotham said. “Just unselfish, team football.”
Higginbotham also praised the play of his defense. “The defense did a great job,” he said. “They came out and played hard. It was just an outstanding defensive performance. They came out and did all their assignments and did what they were supposed to do.
“It was just a great overall team win. Everybody contributed and everybody did their job.”