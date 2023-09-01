While the Lindsay High football team obviously wasn't playing for a moral victory, the Cardinals still came away with a lot to be encouraged about in a 17-14 loss to Exeter on Friday night at Frank Skadan Stadium.
Lindsay (1-1) took a 14-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before Exeter answered by retaking a 17-14 lead with about seven minutes left in the game to improve to 3-0.
Niqo Calderon ended up scoring what turned out to be the winning touchdown for the Monarchs. The Cardinals had no answer after the Monarchs took the lead.
“We couldn't put anything together,” said Lindsay coach Casey Higginbotham about after Exeter took a 17-14 lead. “We drove, we just stalled out.”
Joseph Ruiz also had a key interception for Exeter.
LHS had taken a 14-10 lead when Ethan Cortes scored on a touchdown run. Nick Masiel ran it in for the two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a 14-10 lead.
Lindsay led 6-3 at halftime before Exeter came back when Jacob Molina scored a touchdown to give the Monarchs a 10-6 lead in the second half. Lindsay put together a balanced, sustained scoring drive for its touchdown in the first half.
The drive was capped when Uriah Guerrero scored on a quarterback sneak. “Running, throwing, a little bit of everything,” said Higginbotham about the drive.
“A really good game,” added Higginbotham. The kids battled, played a heckuva game. The didn't give up. They didn't quit.
“They fought and fought and fought. That's what they did tonight. I'm happy with how our defense, the offense, how the entire team played. It was a loss but I'm extremely pleased with how the entire team played.”
In other action involving Orange Belt teams, Granite Hills lost at McFarland 19-0 on Thursday.