STRATHMORE — The Strathmore boys basketball hosted the Lindsay Cardinals at Spartan Gym on Tuesday. With a neck and neck game from both teams the Cardinals would go on to edge the Spartans 43-40.
The night started with the Strathmore Spartans holding their Senior appreciation, honoring Manuel Andrade, Jalen Manivanh, Roberto Bojorquez, Gabriel Bower, and Jaylen Oats.
Manivanh would have possession of the ball and make the pass to Bojorquez. Bojorquez would follow quickly with a pass to Bower as the Spartans tried to pull the Cardinals out of position. Bower would toss the ball back to Manivanh before moving and catching the ball back to shoot and score a three-pointer to give Strathmore a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals would trail for the first quarter but Aiden Sanchez would toss the ball to Zander Salinas. Salinas made way for Sanchez and when he was open would pass the ball over between two Spartan defenders. Sanchez would make a run up to the basket and nail the layup. With a quick turn around the Cardinals again rebounded the ball and with a quick pass to Mark Sobrepena would score again at the buzzer, leaving the first quarter with the up 12-7.
With a fast break the Cardinals would rebound and out run the Spartans to the basket for Salinas to score, cutting the deficit to 13-9. A timeout for the Spartans gave Bojorquez time to pass to Oats for a basketball to give Strathmore a 15-11 lead. Lindsay responded by going on a 7-0 run to take an 18-15 lead. Aeneas Ambriz nailed the last shot of the second quarter for Strathmore to tie the game 18-18 at halftime.
A fast start to the second half by Bojoruqez and Andrade would net the Spartans the lead 21-18. Not to be out done the Cardinals' Salinas would rebound and pass to Madrigal. Madrigal would move by a Spartan defender before passing to Sobrepena to take the shot. Sobrepena took aim and sank the ball with a swish to tie the game again at 21-21.
Strathmore took a 30-26 lead before the Cardinals would call a full timeout with 2:11 left in the quarter. Sobrepena would have possession and pass to Diego Salas. Salas would move by a Spartan before sending the ball to Luis Mendoza for the basket, bringing the score to 30-28. the Cardinals would hit the last shot of the third quarter to lead the game 34 to 32.
Lindsay would go on to lead 39-33. A full timeout for the Spartans would lead to their next basket with Oats passing in the ball to Bower to move down court past the Cardinals. Bower would pass to Bojorquez as the Cardinals surrounded the Spartans. A fast pass to Andrade would the key though and with the ball Andrade would make the three point shot. A rebound by Bower and a pass to Andrade and then to Oats would make quick work of the Spartans next goal as Oats passed to Bojorquez to make the shot and bring Strathmore to within 39-38.
A miss from the Cardinals would be rebounded by Oats and passed to Andrade for a good shot between two Cardinal defenders to give Strathmore a 40-39 lead.
Madrigal would then take the ball down court for Lindsay and pass to Salas before getting into position. Salas would wait just long enough before sending the ball back to Madrigal for the basket and a 41-40 lead for the Cardinals.
Madrigal would score on a layup for the final margin for the Cardinals with a pass from Sanchez.