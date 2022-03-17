LINDSAY - Both the Lindsay High baseball team and Summit Collegiate High School came together at the Cardinals diamond for a game on a nice and sunny day. With a tremendous showing the Cardinals would go on to beat the Bears 23-1.
The Bears Mathew Valencia would score their only run at the top of the fifth after a bunt took him to third and a solid hit by Diego Gutierez brought him home. The Cardinals Anthony Mosqueda, Eric Lemus, Jonathan Mosqueda, J.J. Vasquez, Diego Jauregui, Eddie Garza, Gio Chavez, Leo Duran, John Rodriguez, Ramiro Sema, Austin Schaible, Gabriel Munoz and Eric Flores would score the 23 runs for the win for Lindsay.
First inning started with a strong showing from the Cardinals as Bailey Brown struck out three out of four of the Bears batters. Leading into the bottom of the first, the Cardinals would run wild with Anthony Mosqueda stealing second and then third before running home after a hit by Lemus.
J.J. Vasquez was up next Mosqueda and Lemus would steal second and third. Vasquez would be walked to load the bases. Jauregui would be hit by a pitch to bring Lemus home. With the heat of the day beating down and two outs the Cardinals would take their time. Garza would take to the plate and with a hard hit would bring both Mosqueda and Vasquez home.
Richie Diaz would bring two more Cardinals home with a hit before the Bears would catch a fly ball ending the first inning with the Cardinals in the lead 6-0. The second and third innings wouldn't prove to be too exciting, with a good game being played by both teams. The Cardinals Chavez and Lemus would score one rin each in the respective innings leading to an 8-0 score.
Leading by eight the Cardinals would again hit the Bears hard with a six run inning.
Rudy Andrade would sub in as the pitcher for the rest of the game for the Bears.
The top of the fifth would be over quickly but not before a run by the Bears Valencia. With a bunt Valencia would cause the Cardinals to scramble and he would secure a spot all the way to third. A drive from Bear Diego Gutierez would be caught but it would allow Valencia to score the Bears only run of the game.
The bottom of the fifth would start with four Cardinal batters being hit by the pitch to force in a run. Anthony Mosqueda would follow with a powerful hit to right field that cleared the bases. Lemus would be up next and his hit would bring Mosqueda home as Lindsay continued to extend its lead.