Lindsay High School boys soccer came from behind to defeat Lemoore 6-3 in a non-league game at home Tuesday.
The Cardinals were down 3-0 and scored all six of their goals in the second half.
Brandon Rios led the team with two goals while Manuel Martinez, Jorge Quintero, Luis Lemus, and Emiliano Corona had a goal apiece.
On Thursday, Lindsay (1-0) hosts El Diamante at 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 4
Lemoore 2
Lindsay High School girls soccer opened the season with a 4-2, overtime win over Lemoore in a non-league game Tuesday.
The Cardinals trailed 2-0 at the half but Isabella Duran, the reigning East Sequoia League MVP, scored and put the team on the board. Teammate Jasmin Torres scored on a penalty kick and sent the game into overtime.
During the second overtime, Duran scored twice on assists from Maria Rangel and Lucero Pantoja.
Lindsay is now 1-0 on the season and face Fowler at home on Thursday. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.