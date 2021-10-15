STRATHMORE — Determination domination. That's the best way to describe the sequence for running back Carlos Moreno and the Strathmore High football team.
It looked like Strathmore was well on its way to a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter when disaster struck. Moreno had just rushed for 45 yards to inside the Corcoran 10-yard line.
But then Moreno was stripped of the ball on a carry inside the 5 and Corcoran's Gage Armbruster picked up the ball and ran 94 yards for a touchdown to pull Corcoran within 21-14.
Moreno and the Spartans, though, were determined not to let the sudden turn of events affect the outcome of the game as Moreno and SHS went on to dominate the rest of the way in a 50-21 win over Corcoran on Friday.
In a battle of unbeaten teams Strathmore (8-3, 3-0) took command of the East Sequoia League race in front of an overflow crowd at Spartan Stadium. Moreno ended up rushing for 291 yards on 22 carries in less than three quarters on a night in which he was named Strathmore High's Homecoming King.
After Armbruster's fumble recovery for a score, Corcoran tried on onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but Strathmore recovered at the Corcoran 46. On the next play, Moreno ran 46 yards for a score to give SHS a 27-14 lead.
After Strathmore forced Corcoran to put on its next possession, Moreno scored on a 36-yard run. Quarterback Jaylen Oats then ran it in for the two-point conversion to give the Spartans a 35-14 lead.
Curtis Alkire's ensuing kickoff went inside Corcoran's 5 and after the Panthers misplayed the ball they were backed up at their own 4. The Spartans ended up tackling the Panthers in the end zone for a safety to go up 37-14.
Adrian Sierra took the ensuing kickoff for the Spartans at the SHS 15 and returned it to the Corcoran 42. That set up Moreno's 30-yard scoring run with 3:31 left in the third quarter and Moreno was done for the night.
Isaac Degadillo then became Porterville Military Academy's first student in history to score a point in a CIF athletic contest as he kicked the extra point to give SHS a 44-14 lead.
Strathmore forced another punt on Corcoran's ensuing possession. Blocking fullback Bernie Navarro, who along with the Spartans' offensive line, was a big reason for Moreno's big night, got a chance to carry the ball and scored on a 50-yard run on his only carry to give Strathmore a 50-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Navarro's score led to the fourth quarter being played with a running clock. Corcoran scored a late touchdown against the Spartan reserves for the final margin.
Strathmore pinned Corcoran at its own 15 on the opening kickoff of the game and pinned the Panthers farther back to the 11, leading to a short punt that gave SHS the ball at the Corcoran 35.
Moreno gained the first 33 yards on 7 carries. That set up Oats, who scored on a 2-yard run on a bootleg to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead.
SHS forced a punt and on its next possession Strathmore scored on a 63-yard pass in which Oats made a beautiful throw and Alkire made a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch. Moreno then ran it in for the two-pointer to give SHS a 14-0 lead.
Corcoran was able to convert two fourth downs on its ensuing scoring drive. The second fourth down conversion came when quarterback Emilio Alaniz scrambled for a 6-yard scoring run to bring the Panthers to within 14-7.
Moreno then had a 45-yard run to set up his own 1-yard scoring run to give Strathmore a 21-7 lead.