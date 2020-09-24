The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services wrapped up its Inaugural Kids Cross Country season Monday with a meet at the Porterville Golf Course.
Fifteen youth, divided into two cohorts throughout the season, ages 9-12 participated. Practices were held at Veterans Park and at the Golf Course.
Top finishers at the meet included Ezequiel Baez for the boys and Mackenzie Coria for the girls.
The Kids Cross Country program will resume after the City’s Jr. Pirates Track season in 2021. Runners and walkers of all ages should be on the lookout for the upcoming Virtual Veterans Day Run.
For more information, visit the City of Porterville website or call (559) 791-7695. Be sure to follow Parks and Leisure Services on Facebook and Instagram for all of the latest updates.