The Strathmore High Football Boosters Joe Vidrio Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The tournament that begins SHS football will be held in honor of Joe Vidrio, a longtime supporter of Strathmore High football, who died earlier this year. Tee time will be at noon. Individual tickets cost $125 and the cost is $500 for a team of four. Lunch is included.
There will be drawing prizes and trophies will be presented to the first, second and third place teams. Tee sponsorships are available. For more information, call Rudy, 559-359-3547.