Aidan Jackson came through with a gem when the Strathmore High baseball team needed it the most.
Jackson pitched a complete game 3-hit shutout as the Spartans beat Granite Hills 7-0 on Wednesday to clinch a playoff berth in an important game for both teams. Jackson struck out six.
“Aidan had his best game of the year today,” Spartan coach Thad Reece said. “He stepped up big for us.”
Jackson needed only 69 pitches to pitch his complete game. “We’re going to be tough down the stretch if he continues to throw the ball like (Jackson) did today.
“It was nice to see the team come through. We have two huge divisional games next week that will be extremely important if we want a home playoff game.”
Jaylen Oats went 4-for-5 with three runs, Jacob Flores had a double, two runs and three walks and Jonathan Aguilera came through with a key RBI single and scored a run for SHS.