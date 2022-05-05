The Porterville High baseball team has been in a good position this whole year with an overall record of 17-6.
The Panthers showed the Delano Tigers just how tough they've gotten by winning 7-0 with pitcher Ivan Arias throwing a no hitter at Dave Frederick Field on Wednesday. The league game was well. The Panthers now hover right with Monache in the East Yosemite League with a new record of 9-3.
The first inning had a good start for the Panthers, Arias demonstrated excellent control as each of the Tigers were quickly taken care of. A.J. Sanchez was first up to bat in the bottom of the first and he slammed a pitch to left field and reached first.
With one out the Panthers kept it together. Jimmy Martinez had his turn in the batter's box and Cole Manchado stole second. Martinez reached first and moved Manchado to third. Louie Torres had the next turn at bat and slammed the first pitch thrown his way to bring home both Manchado and Martinez while he landed at second to give PHS a 2-0 lead.
The second inning wasn’t kinder to the Tigers as Arias continued his excellent pitching. With the bottom of the second the Panthers made it their best inning, scoring four runs. First up was Jayden Montecinos who nailed a hit to left field to reach first. Bowers was the next up to the plate and he hit a pitch to left field as he and Montecinos took first and second. Manchado hammered the first pitch thrown his way and loaded the bases for the Panthers.
Jimmy Martinez successfully hit a pitch far into the outfield, bringing both Manchado and Diego Dulay home for two more runs. Not to be out done, Torres also sent his first pitch flying to reach base.
Cristian Sanchez stepped up and, like his teammates before him, slammed the ball bringing Martinez home for the Panthers fifth run. Jonathan Delgado, the Panthers catcher, had his turn to bat and on 3-2 count he scored Torres to give PHS a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers scored again when Sanchez stole second. Sanchez quickly ran home after Delgado landed a line drive to right field, earning the last rin for the Panthers 7-0. As the game came to an end in the seventh inning, the Panthers ambushed their pitcher Arias with a cold shower of water from the cooler.
“We pitched really well today.” PHS coach Pete Carganilla said “He pitched a no hitter today and was so on point. Honestly, just good for him Arias did some great work and everyone on the field did well supporting him. We were shaky on the offense though, too many pop flies. I mean we had something like six and that's just too much.
“Thankfully we started putting some good hits together and we played it out well. We have the second game against Delano on Friday. We're just looking to take it one game at a time. Keeping it bite sized to keep our heads in the game.”