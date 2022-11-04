The Monache Marauders and the Porterville Panthers girls water polo teams came together at the Monache pool to go face to face in the CIF Central Section Division 3 quarterfinals. After an incredibly athletic match, the Panthers got the final margin and win 13-12. This means the Panthers will go on to face off at the Hanford West Huskies next Tuesday.
The night started off with a loud range of cheers from the crowds gathered around the pool to watch the teams compete. The first series of goals came from the Marauders fast offense.
Katelyn Chapman, Kambria Weaver, and Julie Azevedo worked in concert to gain the Marauders their first three points of the game 3-0. This got a time out from the Panthers and a quick talk from Coach Evan Thomas.
This seemed to activate the Panthers and sent Addy Merritt to work. Merritt was right in the middle of the Marauders offense and intercepted the ball with help from her teammate Amalie Entiman. Merritt then made a huge swim across the pool and tossed the ball like a shot from a cannon, slamming it into the Marauders net. The Panthers were now on the board down 3-1 and Merritt was at it again.
This time a pass from Jayle Roberts came fast and accurate right to Merritt’s hands. Merritt spun around and shot the ball into the net for the Panthers second point of the night.
Merritt then stole the ball and made a huge shot down the pool into the Marauders goal. The game was now tied 4-4 with the Marauders slightly on their back foot after the Panthers rally.
The Marauders Weaver hit their next shot to regain the lead 5-4 but Chanelle Milan for the Panthers made a solid shot and tied it up again 5-5. A close miss from the Marauders led into a capitalization for the Panthers Merritt who pushed the ball down the pool.
Merritt then passed to her teammate Kately Hixon to continue the advance. Hixon was met with some serious Marauder defense and had to toss it back to Merritt who quickly sent it to Mary Strizic.
Strizic had a good angle and tossed the ball well into the Marauders goal. Merritt shot the ball into the net one more time before the Marauders could respond.
This time Kayla Jackson took it for the Marauders passing by her Panther defender for a fast break down the pool. Jackson had to toss the ball away after thee Panthers came in to block her. Jackson sent it off on a series of quick passes to Skylar Malone, then to Rylee Gregg, with another fast pass to Weaver for the shot but it was blocked. Weaver had to make the most of it and sent the ball over to Chapman who nailed the shot keeping the Marauders right behind the Panthers with a score 7-6.
The third quarter was met with a call from the officials that elicited a timeout and argument from the Panthers. A ten minute review then took place with each official speaking to the coaches and reviewing the rules. After the review the game time was reset, the Marauders had lost a goal due to a ruling a Panther was mistakenly ejected and the game resumed. The Marauders then proceeded to send the ball right past the Panthers defense into their goal for a point and the end of the third quarter and trailed 12-11.
With loud cheers from the crowd, both the Panthers and Marauders tried their hardest. When a Panther push was met with a Marauder block the same happened on the rebound. Each team struggled to find a notch in the other's armor.
The Panthers scored again with Merritt, this time supported by Milan and Cailin Moody. Merritt made a fast turn around and fired off the ball with her cannon of an arm to score.
The Marauders' Kayla Knight passed the ball down to Tyler Beeman who threw it to Weaver for the shot and the goal bringing the game up 13-12 with 2:25 remaining.
The girls played fast and hard with neither making much headway. The time slowly ticked down and the Marauders started to feel the heat for real. With only 33 seconds left on the clock the Marauders took the shot but were met with nothing but the post as the ball bounced off. The crowd roared as the Panthers celebrated and held the ball for the remaining time, finishing the game out 13-12.