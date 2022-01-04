Monache's Morgan Hunter was named as the East Yosemite League Most Valuable Player for this past season.
Hunter, who helped lead the Marauders to the EYL title, was joined by two of her teammates on the all-EYL first team, Gabriela Shimer and Jordyn Chavez. All three of Monache's all-league first team selections are juniors and returning next season.
Porterville High's Jacci Patterson was also named to the first team.
In 10 matches in EYL play over 35 sets, Hunter played opposite hitter and also had setting duties as well. She had a .229 hitting percentage with 147 kills, averaging 4.2 kills per game. She also had 126 assists, averaging 3.6 assists per game and had 29 aces, 30 blocks and 80 digs.
In 35 sets in EYL play, Shimer had 55 kills, 165 assists, averaging 4.7 assists per game, 28 aces and 105 digs. Shimer was Monache's No. 1 server and primary setter.
Chavez was Monache's libero and in 35 sets in EYL play, had 188 digs, averaging 5.4 digs per game. She also had 41 assists and 22 aces.
Named to the all-EYL second team was Porterville's Natalie Rankin. Honorable mention choices were Monache's Tatiana Quinones, Jenaya Alvarico and Molly Ortega and Porterville's Haiden Arbelo, Ellie Scheer and Hailey Allen.
ALL-EYL TEAM
MVP — Morgan Hunter, Monache. FIRST TEAM — Jesslyn Cuellar - Tulare Western; Daniela Gonzalez – Delano; Jacci Patterson - Porterville ; Gabriela Shimer - Monache; Jordyn Chavez – Monache; Sariah Serano - Mission Oak
SECOND TEAM — Avery Starr - Tulare Western; Ally Beck - Tulare Western; Jillian Chan Tulare Union; Margaret - Mission Oak; Marissa Leon - Tulare Western; Natalie Rankin - Porterville
HONORABLE MENTION — Delano - Angelina Duran, Bella Alcantar; Mission Oak - Rilynn Fien, Aurora Sotelo, Bailee Bustos; Monache - Tatiana Quinones, Jenaya Alvarico, Molly Ortega; Porterville - Haiden Arbelo, Ellie Scheer, Hailey Allen; Tulare Union - Madelynn Persinger; Tulare Western - Mya Gutierrez
